FTI Announces $100,000 Private Placement

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Foodtech International Inc. (TSXV: FTI) ("FTI" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a private placement for $100,000.



The private placement is a non-brokered offering of 1,000,000 units of the Issuer, (the “Units”), at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.40 per Common Share for a period of one (1) year following the closing date of the private placement. The certificates may not be sold, transferred, hypothecated or otherwise traded on or through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or otherwise in Canada or to or for the benefit of a Canadian resident until April 1, 2022.

The proceeds will be used for costs to evaluate opportunities for the company, to cover the company’s operating expenses and to reduce company debt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

William Hullah, President

T : (416) 444-1058

E : info@fti-foodtech.com

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has not approved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.