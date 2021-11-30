CapStar Recruits Veteran Bank Executive as Senior Credit Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), announces the hiring of Ellen Hackett as Senior Vice President, Commercial Credit Administration and Senior Credit Officer. Ellen brings more than three decades of experience in senior lending and credit roles, and will oversee all credit origination and portfolio management of the bank’s commercial lending relationships.



“CapStar is focused on the tremendous opportunity in our state’s high-growth East and Middle Tennessee regions,” said Kevin Lambert, Chief Credit Officer of CapStar. “We continue to attract top talent and we could not be more thrilled to have Ellen join us in this role. Ellen’s stellar reputation, commitment to community banking and vast industry experience make her an outstanding addition to our team.”



Ellen Hackett, SVP, Commercial Credit Administration and Senior Credit Officer

With over 30 years of banking experience, Ellen joins CapStar having most recently served as Chief Commercial Credit Officer at Pathway Lending in Nashville. Ellen began her career in 1989 as Associate National Bank Examiner with the Comptroller of the Currency for Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama. Subsequently, she worked in senior-level lending, credit, portfolio management and special assets positions for several Nashville-based financial institutions, including a total of seven years as a Sr. Credit and Lending Officer and then Chief Credit Officer of First Advantage Bank.

Ellen earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Mississippi State University. She previously served on the Board of Trustees for Davidson Academy and was an active member of Toastmasters International.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.1 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 22 financial centers in 12 Tennessee counties.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

