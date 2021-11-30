Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market to Hit USD 2.2 Billion by 2028 | Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Industry CAGR 3% During 2021-2028 Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market size is expected to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Increased prevalence of perennial Allergic Rhinitis and growing patient pool is projected to propel the demand of this Allergic Rhinitis treatment during the projected period, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market by Type (Intranasal Antihistamines, Intranasal Corticosteroids, Oral Antihistamines, Immunotherapy and Vaccines) by Application (Non-Allergic Rhinitis, Mixed Rhinitis, Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis, Perennial Allergic Rhinitis), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa): Global Market Assessment, 2021 – 2028.” The market size stood at USD 1.7 Billion in 2020.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Market Overview :

Increase spending towards healthcare diseases boost the market

Since from last few decades, it has been noticed that there is increased amount of spending towards healthcare diseases. This in turns increases the awareness about the availability of various treatments to treat various diseases. This increased healthcare spending is resulted into the high demand of good quality drugs and fastest diagnostic methodologies for fast recovery of any disease. That is why the demand of allergic rhinitis drugs in the market is more and in turns help to drive the market growth in coming years. Another major factors to bolstering the growth of Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market are Rising healthcare expenditure, high demand of new technological investment, increasing diagnostic methods to treat various diseases and increasing rate of awareness about availability of treatments during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis :

Large amount of R&D expenditure accounted fastest growth in North America

North America dominates the allergic rhinitis treatment market during the forecast period, owing the large amount of R&D expenditure for the development of allergy treatment, rising prevalence of food allergies and huge healthcare investments. Asia Pacific region is accounted the substantial growth of the Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising healthcare expenditure and high disposable income. High demand of advance technology and high prevalence of respiratory disease are fuelling the market growth of Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market in the region.

Sr. No. Companies HEADQUARTER 1. Allergy Therapeutics Worthing, West Sussex, UK 2. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Hyderabad; Telangana, India 3. GlaxoSmithKline plc Brentford, United Kingdom 4. Johnson & Johnson Merck & Co. Kenilworth, New Jersey 5. Mylan NV Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, United States 6. Pfizer Inc. New York, United States 7. Sanofi Paris, France 8 Stallergenes Greer Antony, France 9 Sun Pharmaceuticals Goregaon, Mumbai

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. April 2021: ALK announced the successful approval from FDA regarding short ragweed pollen allergen extract for the treatment of patients aged 5 to 65 years with short ragweed pollen-induced allergic rhinitis.

2. June 2019: ALK announced the successful marketing of sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet in 17 European countries.

Browse 306 market data Tables and 35 Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market by Type (Intranasal Anthistamines, Intranasal Corticosteroids, Oral Antihistamines, Immunotherapy and Vaccines) by Application (Non-Allergic Rhinitis, Mixed Rhinitis, Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis, Perennial Allergic Rhinitis) , by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa): Global Market Assessment, 2021 – 2028"

This report provides the worldwide allergy rhinitis drugs market analyses and researches the allergy rhinitis drugs development status. It also focuses on the highest players within the global allergy rhinitis drugs market.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Disease Type Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Perennial Allergic Rhinitis

Drugs Type Antihistamines Intranasal Corticosteroids Immunotherapies Decongestants Others

Route of Administration Oral Nasal Intravenous

Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Others

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

