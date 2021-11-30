SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) and Encourages ZEN Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Zendesk, Inc. (“Zendesk”) (NYSE: ZEN) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On October 28, 2021, Zendesk announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Momentive Global Inc. (“Momentive”). Zendesk has disclosed that, following the proposed transaction, current Momentive stockholders are expected to own approximately 22% of the combined company. Following this announcement, shares of Zendesk’s stock declined $17.21 per share, or nearly 15% in value, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed transaction with Momentive as structured is fair to Zendesk and the company’s stockholders, and whether stockholders are being provided with all material information necessary to evaluate and vote on the proposed transaction.

Zendesk shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/zendesk-inc/ for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

