The 15th Annual Warm Hearts Coat Drive at Check City has begun!

Utah County, UT, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Check City’s efforts to warm hearts all across the community by donating new or gently used coats, blankets, sweaters, hats, gloves, or anything to help keep others warm this winter. Donation bins are located in the lobbies of all 31 Check City locations in Utah. As an added bonus, when you make a donation you’ll get a free money order! When the Warm Hearts Coat Drive is over, Check City employees will take all of these warm coat donations to The Road Home shelter and resource center to be distributed to members of the community who need them the most.

Every year Check City collects warm coats, sweaters, and blankets to donate to The Road Home, an organization that provides shelter and resources to families in need. The Road Home provides refuge, resources, and relief to individuals and families who need help. All of The Road Home’s efforts are focused around their central purpose:

“Everything we do at The Road Home is to help people overcome homelessness and move back home. This includes nationally recognized best practices such as housing-first, progressive engagement, rapid re-housing, and housing navigation.”

Check City was founded in 1986 when the first Check City store opened in Virginia. After 30 plus years of serving our customers' financial needs, Check City has grown into a large and loving financial community with over 70 locations nationwide.

See https://www.checkcity.com/community-outreach/warm-hearts-coat-drive for more details.

