BASF donates $65,000 on behalf of growers to help support farming communities across Western Canada

Calgary, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In time for Giving Tuesday, BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions (BASF) is donating a combined $65,000 to farming communities across Western Canada. BASF’s Community Challenge called on InVigor® hybrid canola growers to nominate a local organization or initiative for the chance to receive one of eight $5,000 donations, with an additional $25,000 grand prize award in celebration of InVigor hybrid canola’s 25th anniversary season.

The $25,000 grand prize will be donated to the Peace Country Gleaners, a non-profit organization based in La Crete, Alberta, focused on feeding hungry people around the world. The organization processes locally grown vegetables which are then dehydrated to be distributed globally to those in need. Operated entirely by volunteers, the organization was selected for its local roots and strong global impact. The donation will enable Peace Country Gleaners to make facility improvements and boost production.

“The success of InVigor wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and commitment of Canadian growers, and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate the 25th anniversary of InVigor hybrid canola by making a significant donation to Peace Country Gleaners,” said Brent Collins, Head of Canola Seeds, BASF Canada. “This year’s initiative saw a robust number of submissions, recognizing the great organizations that enhance the communities where our growers live and work. BASF is always striving to help build strong and healthy communities, so supporting an organization like Peace Country Gleaners that helps feed the world was a natural fit.”

“When we first received the call, we were caught quite off guard; it was such an unexpected though very welcome donation,” said Kathy Friesen, Peace Country Gleaner volunteer. “We’re excited to be able to put these funds towards equipment upgrades within our facility. When we started in 2012, we wanted to help feed those in need and this will certainly help us to continue to do just that. Thank you to BASF and Joseph Weibe for helping us.”

The Community Challenge—which ran from August 30 to October 15, 2021—generated nearly 100 entries from growers across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, Canada’s prime canola-growing region. Eight winning recipients were selected by random draw, and each received a $5,000 donation in their name to their selected community initiative or organization.

In addition to the grand prize, the following organizations were selected as the contest winners and each will receive a $5,000 donation:

Emerson Kinder College Inc.: nominated by Tannis Neufeld, Halbstadt, Man.

Sovereign Lions: nominated by Brett Sinclair, Rosetown, Sask.

Theodore ABC Daycare: nominated by Jade Delaurier, Springside, Sask.

North Norfolk Childcare Centre: nominated by Jo-elle Early, Austin, Man.

Glendon Minor Hockey Association.: nominated by Ryan Schappert, Saint Vincent, Alta.

The Lyalta Community Club: nominated by Tim McCollister, Lyalta, Alta.

Gap Swimming Committee: nominated by Mark and Ashlee Vermeulen, Ceylon, Sask.

Hafford Communiplex: nominated by Dallas Simmonds, Hafford, Sask.

“I was excited to learn Emerson Kinder College was selected as a winning recipient of BASF’s Community Challenge,” shared Tannis Neufeld, local grower and Community Challenge nominator. “The daycare and their exceptional staff are committed to delivering a safe and educational environment for children, and this $5,000 donation will allow them to continue to do so. My two children attend full-time, and without it, I would not be able to work as an agronomist and do what I love to support my family.”

Funding received through the program will support the above organizations in continuing to provide important services and resources to their citizens.

For more information on BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions, please visit www.agro.basf.ca.

InVigor® is a registered trade-mark of BASF, used under license by BASF Canada Inc. © 2021 BASF Canada Inc.

