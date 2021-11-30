Moscow to Discuss Development of Light Aviation in the Arctic

Moscow, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts and officials from Russia and other Arctic countries will gather in Moscow on Dec. 2–3, 2021 for a seminar on developing light aviation in the Arctic. The event aims to improve the route network in the Arctic region, develop air transport, develop Arctic tourism, introduce the use of unmanned aircraft, and coordinate search and rescue between Arctic countries.

The workshop will bring together representatives of relevant ministries and professional organizations from the Arctic Council member states, as well as from the Sustainable Development Working Group in the Arctic (SDWG) and the Emergency Prevention, Preparedness and Response Working Group (EPPR), to discuss the following topics:

The state and prospects of development of aeronautical flight services and route network in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation;

Technologies for the construction of runways and landing pads and their modernization in arctic climate conditions;

The operation of aircraft and the training of pilots for work in the Arctic zone;

The state and development of search and rescue support in the Arctic zone, including international cooperation;

Civil aviation co-operation between Arctic Zone States;

Tourism development in the Arctic;

Russian Post's "Unmanned Aerial Freight Delivery” project

A workshop on developing small aviation in the Arctic is being held by the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation together with the Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) at the Hyatt Petrovsky Park Hotel. The workshop will take place as part of the plan of major events of the Russian Chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021–2023, which is operated by the Roscongress Foundation.