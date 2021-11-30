GOODRICH PETROLEUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of GDP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by an affiliate of Paloma Partners VI Holdings, LLC.



On November 22, 2021, Goodrich announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Paloma in a deal worth approximately $6.2 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Goodrich stockholders will receive $23 in cash for each share of Goodrich common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On November 24, 2021, Paloma commenced its tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Paloma common stock. The tender offer is scheduled to expire at one minute following 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time, on December 22, 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Goodrich’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Goodrich’s stockholders.

