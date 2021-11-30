EDF: Results of the option to receive the 2021 interim dividend in shares

English French

30 November 2021



Results of the option to receive the 2021 interim dividend in shares

The option for the payment of the interim dividend in shares was chosen by EDF’s shareholders: 94.92% of the rights were exercised in favor of a payment in shares following the option period which took place between 15 and 26 November 2021 included.

As a reminder, on 4 November 2021, the Board of Directors of EDF declared a 2021 interim dividend of €0.30 per share and offered, under the conditions set by the fourth resolution at the Mixed General Meeting of 6 May 2021, the option for shareholders to receive the 2021 interim dividend in new shares of the Company.

The share price for the new shares to be issued as payment of the 2021 interim dividend was set at €11.12 on 4 November 2021.

This transaction will result in the issuance of 80,844,641 new shares (representing approximately 2.56% of the share capital, taking into account the issuance), to be delivered and admitted for trading on Euronext Paris starting on 2 December 2021. The new shares will confer the same rights (“jouissance courante”) and restrictions as existing common shares, as described in the Company’s Articles of Association and the 2020 universal registration document available on the Company’s website. The amount of the cash adjustment to be paid to shareholders who opted for the interim dividend payment in shares stands at around €155.18 and will take place as of 2 December 2021.

The total remaining cash dividend to be paid to shareholders who did not elect to receive the 2021 interim dividend in shares amounts to c. €48.199 million and the payment in cash will take place as of 2 December 2021.

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers (1), of whom 28.7 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

