Cytokinetics Announces Four Presentations at the 32nd International Symposium on ALS/MND

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced one oral presentation and three poster presentations at the 32nd International Symposium on ALS/MND taking place online from December 7 – December 10, 2021.



Oral Presentation

Session Title: Session 5: Autonomy and Decision Making

Presentation Title: IMPACT ALS Europe – a European Survey of People Living with ALS

Presenter: Mark Heverin, Research Manager, Academic Unit of Neurology, Trinity College Dublin

Presentation Number: C14

Date: December 8, 2021

Session Time: 4:50 – 6:00 PM GMT

Presentation Time: 5:30 – 5:45 PM GMT

Poster Presentations

Session Title: Live Poster Session A

Theme: 09 – Clinical Trials and Trial Design

Presentation Title: Relationship Between Quantitative Strength Changes and Functional Outcomes in the Phase 2 FORTITUDE-ALS Trial

Presenter: Bill Jacobsen, M.D., Neurologist, Gregory W. Fulton ALS and Neuromuscular Disease Center and Assistant Professor, Department of Neurology at the Barrow Neurological Institute

Poster Number: CLT-10

Date: December 7, 2021

Session Time: 4:50 – 6:20 PM GMT

Session Title: Live Poster Session A

Theme: 09 – Clinical Trials and Trial Design

Presentation Title: Update of COURAGE-ALS: A Phase 3, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Reldesemtiv in Patients with ALS

Presenter: Stacy Rudnicki, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Research, Cytokinetics

Poster Number: CLT-15

Date: December 7, 2021

Session Time: 4:50 – 6:20 PM GMT

Session Title: Live Poster Session C

Theme: 09 – Clinical Trials and Trial Design

Presentation Title: Grip Strength is More than a Number: The Relationship Between Grip Strength and Fine Motor and Arm Function in FORTITUDE-ALS

Presenter: Andrew Wolff, M.D., Senior Vice President, Senior Fellow, Clinical Research and Development, Cytokinetics

Poster Number: CLT-36

Date: December 9, 2021

Session Time: 4:50 – 6:20 PM GMT

