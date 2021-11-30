NewAge, Inc. to Participate in Roth Capital Deer Valley Conference

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, today announced that management will participate in the 10th Annual Roth Capital Deer Valley Conference taking place at the Montage Hotel in Park City, UT on December 9-10, 2021.



NewAge CEO Brent Willis and CFO Kevin Manion will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. Interested investors should contact their Roth Capital representative.

About NewAge, Inc.

NewAge is a purpose-driven firm dedicated to inspiring the planet to Live Healthy™. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct-to-consumer (D2C) route to market distribution system across more than 50 countries. The company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, inner and outer beauty, and nutritional performance and weight management — through a network of exclusive independent Brand Partners, empowered with the leading social selling tools and technology available worldwide. More information on the Company can be found at NewAgeGroup.com.

