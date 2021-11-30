SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of LEVL, ABTX, PTRS, and CPLG Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: LEVL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Level One’s agreement to be acquired by First Merchants Corp. (“First Merchants”) (NASDAQ GS: FRME). Under the terms of the agreement, Level One shareholders will receive 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of Level One common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-level-one-bancorp-inc.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: ABTX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Allegiance’s agreement to be acquired by CBTX, Inc. (“CBTX”) (NASDAQ GS: CBTX). Under the terms of the agreement, Allegiance’s shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX common stock for each share of Allegiance common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-allegiance-bancshares-inc.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ CM: PTRS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Partners’ agreement to be acquired by OceanFirst Financial Corp. (“OceanFirst”) (NASDAQ GS: OCFC). Under the terms of the agreement, Partners shareholders can elect to receive either $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst for each share of Partners common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-partners-bancorp.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CorePoint’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, CorePoint shareholders will receive $15.65 in cash for each share of CorePoint common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-corepoint-lodging-inc.

