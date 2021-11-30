Olaplex, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced that members of its management team will hold investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 1, 2021.



The fireside chat portion of the conference will be held at 9:30am EST. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available online at https://ir.olaplex.com/. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. A revolutionary brand, OLAPLEX paved the way for a new category of hair care called “bond-building,” the process of protecting, strengthening and rebuilding broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient that works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold through a global omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.