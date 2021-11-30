Open Lending to Present at Upcoming Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or “the Company”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today announced that the Company will be participating at the following virtual investor conferences in December:



On Thursday, December 2, 2021, the Company will be participating at the DA Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Conference.



On Monday, December 6, 2021, the Company will be hosting a fireside chat at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference. The discussion will begin at 4:00pm ET.



The Raymond James fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations website at investors.openlending.com under the “Events” section.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years they have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

