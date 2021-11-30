Financial Institutions, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference December 8-9, 2021

WARSAW, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), announced that Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference on December 8-9, 2021. Joining him will be W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.



The presentation will begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on December 9, 2021, and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pAJOie8MQe-rGDbzCKU_pQ.

Financial Institutions, Inc. will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on both days of the conference. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 45 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 600 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients.

For additional information contact:

Shelly J. Doran at (585) 627-1362 or sjdoran@five-starbank.com



