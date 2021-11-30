Paycor HCM, Inc. to Participate at Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference

CINCINNATI, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) (“Paycor HCM,” “Paycor”) today announced that Raul Villar, Chief Executive Officer, and Adam Ante, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:50 a.m., Eastern Time.



The presentation will be available for replay for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section of Paycor’s investor relations website at https://investors.paycor.com/.

About Paycor HCM, Inc.

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and Personalized Support. That's why more than 28,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Investor Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR, LLC

646-277-1251

IR@paycor.com

Media Contact:

Katy Bunn

513-338-2398

PR@paycor.com