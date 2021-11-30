TCN Worldwide Announces Vince Provenzano as a Regional Vice President

San Diego, CA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford, president and CEO of TCN Worldwide, is pleased to announce Vince Provenzano, President of Brokerage at Pacific Coast Commercial/TCN Worldwide will serve as the new regional vice president for the West region. In this capacity, Mr. Provenzano will serve as an advisor to the member firms located within this region as well as act as a liaison with TCN Worldwide’s corporate headquarters.

Vince Provenzano is the President of Brokerage at Pacific Coast Commercial/TCN Worldwide in San Diego and has more than 41 years of experience in Sales and Leasing in Southern California. He switched from NAI to Pacific Coast Commercial in 2011, where he successfully grew a team of Sales & Leasing Associates from 6 to 29 in 2 years, now at 39 total sales and leasing associates.

Vince has completed over 2,343 transactions since 1979 by providing his sales and leasing clients with a superior level of service in San Diego County, as well as handling “Off Market” acquisitions for a select group of Investors both locally and nationally.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Vince Provenzano into the role of RVP to the West region,” stated Ross Ford. “Representing 18 cities throughout San Diego County, Pacific Coast Commercial is a highly respected firm and a perfect example of the type of strong independent commercial real estate firms that make up our organization. With over four decades of experience, Vince is a valuable addition as regional vice president and we look forward to his contribution and collaboration as we continue to grow as an organization.”

Ross Ford added, “The role of regional vice president is an important one in our organization. Together, TCN’s regional vice presidents make a tremendous impact, enhancing regional initiatives while building synergy within their respective regions and throughout the organization as a whole.”

Pacific Coast Commercial is a leading provider of San Diego commercial real estate brokerage and property management services. Their brokerage team consists of highly specialized professionals who are committed to delivering individualized service, local market expertise, and regional opportunities to lease-up or sell real estate assets throughout Southern California.

About TCN Worldwide

Founded in 1989, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An alliance of top independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. Offering an extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations, TCN Worldwide represents approximately $38.5 billion in transactions annually across its 60+ offices and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals. For more information on TCN Worldwide, visit www.TCNWorldwide.com.

