Spring Activator launches Health Impact Investor Challenge accelerating early-stage healthcare solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On a mission to accelerate investment in impact startups driving social and environmental change to make the world a better place, Spring Activator today announced the launch of the first-ever Health Impact Investor Challenge . In collaboration with the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good , the challenge is set to run from March to May of 2022 and is a healthcare-focused edition of Spring’s regular Impact Investor Challenge programming.



As one of the world’s largest corporate impact funds, the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good is working to empower the boldest and brightest ideas by for-profit startups, including organizations that are transforming healthcare and enabling equitable access for Canadians. By collaborating with the Pollinator Fund, the Spring Activator challenge will enable more startups to drive change and create better health outcomes for those in need. Emphasis will be placed on measurable, beneficial impacts in healthcare, alongside a financial return for investors, while also empowering early-stage startups in the industry across Canada.

“Spring is thrilled to work with the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good to support the growing investor community in the country,” said Graham Day, Impact Investing Program Director at Spring Activator. “Our hopes are that the challenge will provide a stepping stone towards funding innovative businesses as key contributors to the local economy.”

The Challenge will be facilitated by Spring Activator, guiding early-stage and impact-curious investors into impact investing and preparing entrepreneurs in the healthcare industry to be investment-ready. Through an 11-week program, a joint cohort of individual investors will come together to learn about the investment process, from market analysis, to impact measurement, to negotiation, all culminating in an actual investment.

The challenge will also help to educate investors on the importance of becoming involved in impact investing by supporting those who will do good for communities and create a brighter future for generations to come, which aligns with one of the Pollinator Fund’s goals to catalyze more impact investors.

The top 20 venture applicants will be selected to attend orientation and pitch their companies to an investor cohort at Pitch Night. Ten semi-finalists will be chosen to pitch a second time resulting in the top 5 heading to the Grand Finale pitch event where they have the chance to win a $100,000 investment. Applications will be open to any venture based in Canada who is an early-stage socially or environmentally driven venture in the healthcare industry looking to raise capital and scale impact. Investors can also apply to be a part of the investor group and do not need to be accredited to take part.

“We are excited to support Spring Activator for its first-ever Health Impact Investor Challenge which will assist entrepreneurs and new businesses to truly be investment-ready so they may grow and flourish as the next generation of healthcare leaders across Canada,” said Blair Miller, Managing Partner, TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good.

To register as an entrepreneur or investor for the Health Impact Investor Challenge presented by the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good please visit: www.spring.is/programs/impact-investor-challenge/health/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2a38ccf-e9d4-4b13-a18e-1ade23717329