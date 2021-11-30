Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing on December 1, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (Nasdaq: SGIIU) (the “ Company ”) announced today that, commencing on December 1, 2021, holders of the units (the “ Units ”) sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A common stock (the “ Common Stock ”) and warrants (the “ Warrants ”) included in the Units.



The Common Stock and Warrants received from the separated Units will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (“ Nasdaq ”) under the symbols “SGII” and “SGIIW”, respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “SGIIU”. No fractional Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Warrants will trade. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Common Stock and Warrants.

The Company is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company’s efforts to identify a prospective business combination opportunity will not be limited to a particular industry, it intends to focus on companies undergoing transformational, transitional, or reorganizational business strategies.

The Units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. B. Riley Securities, Inc. (“B. Riley”) acted as the sole book-running manager of the offering. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 17, 2021.

Contact:

Stephen C. Smith

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp.

360 Madison Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Telephone: 212-616-7700