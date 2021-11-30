Associa McKay Management Grows Client Portfolio With Three New Communities

Birmingham, AL, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa McKay Management announces partnership with the boards of directors for three new client communities.

The first new association is located in Fultondale, AL, just a short distance from the Birmingham-Hoover Metropolitan Area and the plethora of entertainment and dining options in the city. The newly-developed master-planned community is comprised of 302 units.

Associa McKay Management has also begun a partnership with the board of a condo association in downtown Birmingham, AL. The 236-foot tall tower built in 1928 has 15 floors of condo units and two commercial units, an ornate foyer with cathedral ceilings and stone walls, and travertine throughout. The historic building is within walking distance to many restaurants, corporate businesses, and destination sites, including McWane Science Center, Alabama Theater, and The Lyric Theater.

Finally, a community in Montgomery, AL has also joined the branch’s growing client list. Residents in the 440-unit association enjoy two ponds with fountain features and a playground. As the new managing agent for these communities, Associa McKay Management is looking forward to providing excellent customer service and superior results for the boards of directors and the associations’ valued residents.

“As we have been committed to portfolio growth throughout the year, Associa McKay has been proud to continue developing strong, sustainable relationships with our valued clients,” stated Morgan Place, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa McKay Management president. “We are honored to have been selected as the trusted management team for these new communities, and we look forward to bringing our expert leadership and customized management services to each association and their board of directors.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

