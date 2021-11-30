SECU Foundation Provides Grant for New Community Education Center in Laurinburg

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A ceremonial check for $1 million was presented to Partners in Ministry (PIM) recently by SECU Foundation, representing a capital grant that will help the non-profit begin construction on a new community education center at its campus in Laurinburg. PIM works to improve the lives of underserved youth, families, and adults in the Sandhills region through programs that provide access to education, young adult mentoring, urgent housing repairs, job training/employment opportunities, and other community services. The Foundation grant for the facility, to be named the SECU Community Education Center, will help the non-profit expand campus programs with a multipurpose gymnatorium, youth center, counseling suites, and an enhanced computer lab.



“Partners in Ministry is an incredible organization providing a center for comprehensive programs and resources to serve North Carolinians from Richmond, Robeson, and Scotland counties,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “The new SECU Community Education Center will assist the organization with continued growth and delivery of its programs and services for youth and families. We are excited to support this project and help Partners in Ministry expand its impact for communities across the region.”

Partners in Ministry has served the Sandhills region for over 12 years, filling the gap for services which local government agencies and other non-profits are unable to provide due to a lack of financial and human resources. The organization serves as one central center for residents to access community resources using a large volunteer network that has donated over 16,000 volunteer hours since 2008, along with 19 employed faculty and staff members to help administer PIM programs and services. The future 20,000 square foot SECU Community Education Center will become the new face of the campus.

“The Center symbolizes a deepened commitment to our community through the expansion of programs and social services, reaching over 8,000 youth and families,” said Dr. Melba McCallum, Partners in Ministry Executive Director. “These programs and services will foster community transformation and will provide opportunities for individuals and families to develop their physical, social, emotional, and reasoning abilities.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 84 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

