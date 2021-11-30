Neo and vEmpire Form Strategic Partnership

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Neo, the world’s most feature-complete blockchain platform for building decentralized applications, and vEmpire DDAO LTD, the cryptocurrency industry’s largest, most advanced Metaverse investment project, have formed a strategic partnership to enable greater and more decentralized community investment and governance across Neo’s GameFi- and Metaverse-based projects.

With its unique blend of DeFi and Play-to-Earn gaming, vEmpire is set to act as a catalyst to further enhance and expand Neo’s NFT, GameFi, and Metaverse ecosystem.

This partnership will introduce a new staking pool to the Neo ecosystem that can provide additional avenues for Neo holders to earn lucrative yields on their holdings in both Neo’s $NEO and vEmpire’s $VEMP tokens, while opening access for the vEmpire community to a new staking pool in a thriving and fast-growing GameFi, NFT, and Metaverse ecosystem.

As part of this partnership, Neo will provide vEmpire with grants, technical and marketing support, access to connections with synergistic Neo partners and projects, and other incubation opportunities structured to promote the growth and success of the vEmpire protocol in the Neo ecosystem.



Looking ahead, Neo anticipates a close collaboration with vEmpire to support the goals of protecting decentralized technologies within the Neo ecosystem, while working together to build and govern the future of the Metaverse on the Neo blockchain.

About Neo

Neo is an open-source, community-driven blockchain platform for building decentralized applications. Its multi-language, developer-friendly infrastructure enables developers to digitize and automate management of assets through smart contracts. It also provides powerful native infrastructures such as decentralized storage, oracles, and domain name service, creating a foundation for Web 3.0.

About vEmpire

vEmpire is focused on achieving true decentralization in the cryptocurrency industry. The official staking platform incorporates different strategies to incentivize metaversal token staking to fund vEmpire’s battle against centralization. The protocol financially rewards stakers with the native VEMP token alongside rewards in the token originally staked. This enables vEmpire to financially reward those bold enough to stand up against centralized entities. vEmpire has also developed a blockchain-based trading card game, where users can battle each other in engaging and exciting ways to earn better rewards in the DDAO.

