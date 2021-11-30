Triller Fight Club Applauds Default Judgment Against Illegal Streaming of Fight Club’s Proprietary Content

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrillerNet, the global AI platform for creators and content and parent of Triller Fight Club, celebrated the news today that Judge R. Gary Klausner has granted Triller Fight Club’s motion for default judgment against Matthew P. Space and Eclipt Gaming.

Triller Fight Club filed lawsuits in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and elsewhere against various individuals and entities accused of stealing the signal for the April 17 Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view and profiting therefrom.

“We are pleased to have the Court stand with Fight Club and, more importantly, send a shot over the bow of anyone who seeks to infringe on the lawful rights of artists and the platforms that support them,” said Mahi de Silva, TrillerNet’s Chief Executive Officer.

This past weekend, Fight Club recently celebrated its first anniversary with the groundbreaking introduction of Triad Combat, a revolutionary event featuring boxers vs. MMA fighters and paired with the globally recognized heavy metal supergroup, Mettalica. Triller Fight Club launched on November 28, 2020, which shook up the sports and entertainment world as Boxing Legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr. battled in Los Angeles, CA, on a Pay-Per-View broadcast that garnered 1,600,000 PPV buys.

“These bad actors caused significant damage not just to Fight Club but content creators overall. Our events are our product. We invest substantial sums of money into these events just as a car company would or a computer company would. If someone broke into a Tesla dealer and stole 10 cars it wouldn’t even be a question, the law would punish them. Our losses from these bad actors pirating and profiting off of our events are even greater than those examples. We are pleased with the outcome and hopeful it will set a precedent for us and all content creators going forward that stealing is not going to be tolerated,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, TrillerNet’s co-founder.

Triller Fight Club has sold over 3,000,000 Pay-Per-Views in the past year, making it one of the top-selling combat sports/entertainment platforms. The widely acclaimed monthly Trillerverz series, including world-class professional boxing and great VERZUZ battles, has consistently been at the top of the most-watched broadcasts averaging over 5,000,000 views. The Trillerverz events have been the most-engaged sporting events of the year, exceeding even the UFC's viewership on each of its events.

In addition to Verzuz and Triller Fight Club, TrillerNet, also owns global sports and entertainment streamer FITE (fite.tv) and leading AI-powered customer engagement platform Amplify.ai. The company also operates TrillerTV, a long-form content streaming platform with more than 65 original shows.

About TrillerNet:

FITE and Triller Fight Club are owned by TrillerNet, a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet—which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 300 million users worldwide. The Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps it is often compared to, encourages its users to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and websites. The app uses proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology which is uniquely tied to the content rather than the user. By tracking the content, Triller empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, reaching hundreds of millions of additional users. Data and insights gleaned from the Triller network, its creators, artists, and users (from the app and off network) are used to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content, and provide unprecedented opportunities for engagement and monetization. TrillerNet has developed highly successful campaigns that begin with the app and continue throughout the entire content and technology ecosystem with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Pepsi, McDonald's, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L’Oreal, and many others. TrillerNet offers brands a unique content and technology solution, including direct deals with influencers and celebrities. This branded content journey starts with a short-form video. It can quickly expand into valuable long-form content distributed through the Triller Network, such as live-event boxing and music PPVs, fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. Some of the more than 65 original half-hour TrillerTV shows include The D’Amelios Family’s “Ask a DAM Question,” Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz Let’s Do It, DJ Khaled’s Spreading Love, Hype House's Thomas Petrou's Coffee Talks, Josh Richards’ Josh Pong, Ur Lov’d: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe’s Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson’s Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the massive live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and Triller Fight Club (www.TrillerFightClub.com), which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson-Jones Fight, which shattered digital PPV records. Other holdings include leading AI-powered customer engagement platform Amplify.ai and FITE; the premier live event and PPV, AVOD, SVOD streaming platform.



