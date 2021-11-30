INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before January 18, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (“Lightspeed” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LSPD) securities from September 11, 2020 through September 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Lightspeed provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. The Company’s cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers’ efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Lightspeed’s platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, order-ahead and curbside pickup, point of sale, product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, loyalty, customer management, and tailored financial solutions.

On September 29, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”), a market analyst, published a report regarding Lightspeed. Spruce Point also issued a press release summarizing its findings. The summary stated, among other things, that “[e]vidence shows that Lightspeed massively inflated its business pre-IPO, overstating its customer count by 85% and gross transaction volume (‘GTV’) by 10% – a payment volume metric that a former employee described as ‘smoke and mirrors’”; that there was “[e]vidence of declining organic growth and business deterioration through Lightspeed’s IPO, despite management’s claims that Average Revenue Per User (‘ARPU’) is increasing”; and that the Company’s “[r]ecent acquisition spree has come at escalating costs with no clear path to profitability, while management pursues aggressive revenue reporting practices.” On this news, Lightspeed’s stock price declined by $13.73 per share, or approximately 12.2%, from $112.50 per share to close at $98.77 per share on September 29, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lightspeed had misrepresented the strength of its business by, inter alia, overstating its customer count, GTV, and increase in ARPU, while concealing the Company’s declining organic growth and business deterioration; (ii) Lightspeed had overstated the benefits and value of the Company’s various acquisitions; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its financial position and prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

