Earth Fund launches 1Earth, the crypto token to make the world a better place, on KuCoin

Earth Fund DAO, a new blockchain startup building the tools and software people need to find, fund, and support projects with the potential to make the world a better place, launched its governance token, 1Earth, on KuCoin last week.



“This was a huge, landmark moment for us,” Alex Vergara, Community and Communications Lead at Earth Fund commented, “because we were one of the first tokens committed to making the world a better place to launch on one of the Big 5 exchanges. Our goal is to give everybody in the world the tools, power, and influence they need to make a real impact, so launching on an exchange with over 8 million crypto users on Day 1 was the perfect first step.”

By buying 1Earth tokens, people will be able to join the Earth Fund DAO upon launch, a decentralized online community dedicated to finding ways to help fight climate change. Once they’ve joined the Earth Fund community, users will be able to join subcommunities dedicated to the areas they’re passionate about — from carbon capture to fighting inequality — and vote on what projects to fund to help fight the problem.

“What we’ve done is decentralize the way that governments and powerful individuals currently tackle the crises and problems around the world and give that power to ordinary people. Rather than waiting for people in closed-door meetings to do something for us, we’re building the tools people need to take that power back and affect real change themselves.”

Once launched, the Earth Fund platform will allow for direct crypto donations to the different causes, with each of the communities within the Earth Fund DAO given control over how those donations are used and distributed to make the biggest impact.

“Soon we’ll be launching our staking platform that lets users earn a yield on their tokens, and in the new year, we’ll be launching the DAO and the Earth Fund platform to the world, giving them more of a voice in their future than they’ve ever had before. They’ll be able to work hand-in-hand with a team of scientists and experts to decide how they want to make the world a better place and make sure the grants go the best possible candidates.”

With a year to go until the project is handed over completely to the token holders, the Earth Fund team is excited about the future.

“The token launch saw a huge amount of interest in the token — it has stabilized at 40x its launch value, even after the global and crypto markets dipped — but that’s only the beginning,” Vergara added. “In the next year, we’re going to launch the tools people need to really change the world, from tools to collaborate on tackling the world’s biggest problems to a platform for crypto-donations. We don’t want this to be another crypto project. We’ve got our sights set on becoming the go-to platform for anybody who cares about making the world a better place, with no technical or crypto knowledge required. Just sign up and start making a difference.”

For more information, head to earthfund.io.



Website: https://www.earthfund.io



