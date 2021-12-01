Nitrox Racing - A New Era of NFT Racing Game on Blockchain

TALLINN, Estonia, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Racing is one of the popular categories when it comes to video games, racing games have always been the center of attraction for gamers. Owning an upgraded and latest vehicle gives a racer that feel of thrill and energy when competing against other cars on the road.

Nitrox Racing - A Play-To-Earn NFT Racing Game

Lots of exciting and mind-blowing game projects are making their way to the NFT industry to bring more power to the gamers and Nitrox is no different. Nitrox Racing is an interactive NFT racing game based on blockchain that allows racers to race, win, and earn. Nitrox Racing game is coming up as a diverse racing project having lots of opportunities for the whole racers community.

Nitrox Racing will be offering different categories of cars for racers to buy and compete within races. Players will have a chance to earn by winning races and tournaments. $NOS is a utility token of Nitrox Racing that is powered by Binance Smart Chain and Polygon. On winning races, players will be able to earn their prize rewards in $NOS tokens. Nitrox Racing seems to be a promising NFT project inviting the racing community to race towards the new era of Metaverse.

Besides car races, Nitrox Racing features NOS Stations that will be available in limited numbers of NFTs for buyers to bid and buy. The ultimate purpose of NOS Stations is to provide fuel and N₂O to the cars. NOS Station owners will be sharing revenue generated through the sales of fuel and N₂O from NOS Stations. There will be different Auto Mechanic Shops as well for drivers to update their cars from.

Just like NOS Stations, interested buyers will be able to bid and buy the limited NFTs of Auto Mechanic Shops and Racing Tracks as well for generating passive income through revenue sharing. Nitrox Racing is a fabulous addition in the industry of NFT Gaming to empower gamers by playing their NFT game assets to enjoy and earn. To stay updated with the news and updates of this upcoming NFT metaverse racing project 'Nitrox Racing', you may visit their official links.

