



Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc

LEI: 2138008W5QZKMHHWRY76



(the “Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc announces that on 30 November 2021 the Company purchased 454,653 ordinary shares at a price of 44.73 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 6,330,580 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.



The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.



Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 6,330,580.



This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



END

For further information, please contact:

Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management

01865 784466