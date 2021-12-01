OKYO Pharma Limited: Directorate Change

LONDON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited ("OKYO" or the "Company") today announces that Bernard Denoyer has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.



Bernard F. Denoyer (age: 74)

Bernard F. Denoyer has 49 years of financial management experience including his service as Senior Vice President, Finance and Secretary of development stage Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGYP) from July 2008 until FDA approval and his retirement in June 2017.

From January 2004 until January 2013. Mr. Denoyer concurrently served as Principal Financial Officer of Synergy’s former parent company, Callisto Pharmaceuticals, Inc. While with SGYP and CLSP he supported over $500M of public and PIPE financings with related due diligence, SEC registrations and market listings.

From October 2000 to December 2003, Mr. Denoyer was an independent consultant, providing interim CFO and other services to emerging businesses, including Callisto and certain portfolio companies of Marsh & McLennan Capital, LLC. From October 1994 until September 2000, Mr. Denoyer served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of META Group, Inc., an information technology research company.

Mr. Denoyer earned his CPA with Ernst & Young in 1975. He received a Masters Certificate of Accounting from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management in 1974, an MBA in Finance with honors from Columbia Business School in 1972, and a BA in Economics from Fairfield University in 1969.

Mr. Denoyer is fluent in French and studied in Paris at l’Istitut d’Etude Politique et Economique in 1968. He served in U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971 and has been an adjunct accounting professor at Fairfield University and the Marymount College. He is currently serving on the Board of Trustees for two 501(c)3 not-for-profits, St. Edmunds Retreat, Inc. and Midwestern Connecticut Council on Alcoholism, Inc.

Mr Denoyer will assume the role chair the Nomination Committee of the Board from Mr Gabriele Cerrone (who will continue to serve as a member of the Nomination Committee).

With immediate effect Willy Simon will assume the role of senior non-executive and will continue to chair the Remuneration Committee of the Board.

Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman of OKYO, said, "We are delighted that Bernard has joined the Board of OKYO. His expertise will be of great value to us at a very important time for the group."

There are no other disclosures to make pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13, in respect of Mr Denoyer's appointment.

The person who approved the content of this announcement for purposes of UK MAR was Dr Gary Jacob, Chief Executive Officer.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 2014/596/EU WHICH IS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS (SI 2019/310) ("UK MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION (AS DEFINED IN UK MAR) IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Enquiries:

OKYO Pharma Limited Gabriele Cerrone +44 (0)20 7382 8300 Optiva Securities Limited Robert Emmet +44 (0)20 3981 4173

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.okyopharma.com.