Immunify.Life Partners with MMUST for Better HIV Treatment Using Blockchain Technology

Kakamega County, Kenya, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain-based healthcare ecosystem Immunify.Life has announced its partnership with the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST). Together they have secured approval from the Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) and the National Commission for Science, Technology, and Innovation (NACOSTI) for commencing a ground-breaking 5-year study on HIV/AIDS, starting in Kakamega County, Kenya and extending to the rest of the country.

Immunify.Life and MMUST are holding a special joint AMA Session today to raise awareness about the unmet need for HIV treatment in Africa and explain the joint project. During the online conference, which is scheduled for 10 AM UTC on Twitter Spaces, Immunify.Life will be represented by CEO Guy Newing and COO Daniel Kenny. MMUST’s leading clinical investigators Drs. Tecla Sum and Bernard Wesonga will address the challenges of HIV treatment in Africa and share their HIV study design.

“This is a great opportunity for us to put our solutions to the test in the best way possible. We’re excited to see how this new technology can have humanitarian applications and help to create healthy incentives for underserved populations. We appreciate MMUST’s interest and will be working hard to make sure that the medical community at large is able to benefit from the advancements we make here in our fight against HIV.” – Immunify.Life Chief Executive Officer Guy Newing.

Next, MMUST will begin the use of Immunify.Life's solutions to collect and analyze data that will bring about better strategies in handling the HIV crisis. The platform’s native IMM tokens, referral tracking application, and distribution services will serve as an incentive for improved treatment adherence, ultimately leading to a greater health impact among the most affected communities. The data collected will also play an important role in better decision-making when it comes to improving the outcomes of HIV treatments.

Kenya is home to around 1.5 million people with HIV according to the 2020 UNAIDS report. While 70% of these patients undergo treatment, there are present difficulties around tracking, access, program design, and data collection. These patients could benefit from new tools that ease these pressure points and bring treatments to their full potential for at-risk populations.

About Immunify.Life

Immunify.Life is a transformative and self-sustaining healthcare ecosystem secured by blockchain. Designed from the ground up to transform health management and data utilisation in emerging economies, its mission is to strengthen global health systems and provide seamless access to health data via an innovative, incentives-based data capture tool.

About MMUST

MMUST is the premier science and technology university in Kenya with an approximate enrollment of 23,000 students across its multiple campuses.

