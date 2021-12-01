Aéroports de Paris SA - The end of the HubLink industrial cooperation marks the beginning of the orderly sale of the 8% cross-shareholding held by Aéroports de Paris and Royal Schiphol Group respectively

English French

FINANCIAL RELEASE

1 December 2021

Aéroports de Paris SA

The end of the HubLink industrial cooperation marks the beginning of the orderly sale of the 8% cross-shareholding held by Aéroports de Paris and Royal Schiphol Group respectively1

The industrial cooperation called HubLink between Aéroports de Paris and Royal Schiphol Group has ended on 30 November 2021.

The termination of the cooperation initiates an orderly sale of the cross-shareholdings2 between Aéroports de Paris and Royal Schiphol Group over a maximum period of 18 months, i.e. until 30 May 2023, during which Royal Schiphol Group will dispose first of the shares it holds in Aéroports de Paris.

In this context, the functions as members of the Board of Directors of Aéroports de Paris of Dick Benschop and Robert Carsouw, respectively Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Royal Schiphol Group, and those as member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Schiphol Group of Edward Arkwright, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, ended on 30 November 2021.

1 As a reminder, it was reminder in the 2021 Half-year results release published on July 28th, 2021 (on page 14) that the HubLink industrial cooperation agreement had not been renewed by Aéroports de Paris and Royal Schiphol Group.

2 For a description of the Exit agreement between Aéroports de Paris and Royal Schiphol Group, see section 16.4 of the 2020 Universal Registration Document.

