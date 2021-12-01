Western Europe Power Market for Sinus Surgery to Garner a Revenue of USD 94022.4 Thousands by 2029; Rising Number of ENT Surgeries to Drive the Market Growth

New York, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In one of the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of deaths due to non-communicable respiratory diseases grew to 458822 numbers in the year 2019 from 418457 numbers in the year 2010. Further, the upper respiratory infection age-standardized incidence rate, according to a research paper titled “Global Burden of Upper Respiratory Infections in 204 Countries and Territories, from 1990 to 2019”, recorded to 274078.1 (per 100,000 people) in the year 2019.

A market research report titled “ Western Europe Power Market for Sinus Surgery ” has recently been published by Research Nester which highlights the key factors that are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the key players operating in the market, along with the latest market trends, opportunities, and challenges that are associated with the market growth during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2029.

The incidence of upper respiratory infections and other respiratory diseases in and around Europe is growing at a significant pace. The surging cases of such diseases are raising the need amongst individuals to undergo different surgeries. For instance, in the year 2019, the total number of rhinoplasty surgeries performed in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, according to the statistics by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), registered to 14166 cases, 20796 cases, and 11987 cases respectively. The rising number of ENT surgeries is driving the need for advanced medical equipment that can allow surgeons to perform these surgeries at ease without any accident. Such a factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the Western Europe power market for sinus surgery during the forecast period. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 94022.4 Thousands by the end of 2029, up from a revenue of USD 52819.3 Thousands in the year 2020, by growing with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The Western Europe power market for sinus surgery is also anticipated to grow on account of the growing expenditure on health in the region, and the rising focus of the government to develop the existing healthcare infrastructure. The current health expenditure in European Union, according to the statistics by the World Bank, grew from 9.2% (as a share of GDP) in the year 2008 to 9.854% in the year 2018. On the other hand, in one of the statistics by the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), the growth rates of health expenditure per capita in Europe for inpatient care increased from -0.5% during the period 2008-2013 to 2.7% during the period 2013-2018. Moreover, for outpatient care, it touched 3.6% from 0.7% during the same period.

The Western Europe power market for sinus surgery is segmented on the basis of country into Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, UK, and the Rest of Western Europe. Out of the market in these countries, the Germany power market for sinus surgery garnered the largest market revenue of USD 13152 Thousands in 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 23968.8 Thousands by the end of 2029, by growing with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the country can primarily be attributed to the growing need for developing the existing healthcare infrastructure in the country, backed by the rising healthcare expenditure. In other statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure in Germany as a share of GDP increased from 10.051% in the year 2007 to 11.43% in the year 2018. Further, the market in France is expected to hold the second-leading share by attaining a market revenue of USD 14755.3 Thousands by the end of 2029, up from USD 8028.5 Thousands in the year 2020. The market in the nation is further projected to grow with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The Western Europe power market for sinus surgery is segmented by procedure into maxillary antrostomy, maxillary polypectomy, polypectomy, ethmoidectomy, sphenoidotomy, turbinoplasty, uncinectomy, rhinoplasty, and septoplasty, out of which, the rhinoplasty segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 7% during the forecast period and further attain the largest market revenue of USD 13168.9 Thousands by the end of 2029, up from USD 7192.9 Thousands in the year 2020. In Germany, the ethmoidectomy segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 4050.7 Thousands by the end of 2029, up from USD 2156.9 Thousands in 2020, whereas the turbinoplasty segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. On the other hand, in France, the rhinoplasty segment garnered the largest revenue of USD 1348.8 Thousand in the year 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 2493.6 Thousand by the end of 2029. The turbinoplasty segment in the country is further projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The Western Europe power market for sinus surgery is also segmented on the basis of end-user into hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, and individual ENT clinics. In the year 2020, the hospital segment garnered the largest market revenue of USD 29952.6 Thousands in the year 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 53117.4 Thousands by the end of 2029. In Italy, the segment registered the largest revenue of USD 4120.4 Thousands in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 8154 Thousands by the end of 2029 by growing with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. On the other hand, in Germany, the ambulatory surgery centers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The Western Europe power market for sinus surgery is also segmented on the basis of device-type.

Western Europe Power Market for Sinus Surgery, Segmentation by Device-Type

Capital

Disposable

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the Western Europe power market for sinus surgery that are included in our report are KARL STORZ GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Bien-Air Medical Technologies, and others.

