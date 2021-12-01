Fancamp announces closing of Property Sale and Royalty Agreement with Vision Lithium Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property sale agreement (the “Agreement”) with Vision Lithium Inc. (“VLI”), pursuant to which the Corporation will transfer to VLI the exploration property known as Wells. The Wells property comprises four claims and will form a part of a large and significant land package with better potential for development by VLI. This transaction is in line with Fancamp’s strategy of monetizing its non - core mineral properties and will add to its growing portfolio of royalty and marketable securities.



As consideration, the Corporation will receive at closing 1,500,000 shares of VLI (the “Shares”) valued at $330,000, based on the Tuesday, November 30, 2021, closing price of VLI’s shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date that is four (4) months and one day from the closing date. In addition, the Corporation also retained a perpetual 2% net smelter return royalty on all mineral production from the property.

Fancamp continues to focus its exploration program on its most advanced and promising projects.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of advancing mineral properties through exploration and development. The Corporation owns numerous mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, including gold, rare-earth metals, strategic and base metals, zinc, chromium, titanium and more. Fancamp is also building on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials, notable being the development of its Titanium technology strategy. The Corporation is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements which are not comprised of historical facts and that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Fancamp’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Fancamp or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “foresees” or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on multiple factors, assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Fancamp, Fancamp provides no assurance that actual results will meet the management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially or simply fail to materialize from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information and statements relating to future benefits arising from the Agreement and the development and future production of the mining property. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Fancamp’s expectations include, among others, risks relating to the terms and duration of any government orders suspending or limiting operations that are applicable to the mining property; the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such responses, political, economic, environmental and permitting risks, mining operational and development risks, litigation risks, regulatory restrictions, environmental and permitting restrictions and liabilities, the inability of Fancamp to raise capital or secure necessary financing in the future, as well as factors discussed in the section entitled “Risks and Uncertainties” in Fancamp’s management’s discussion and analysis of Fancamp’s financial statements for the period ended July 31, 2021. Although Fancamp has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Fancamp considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

