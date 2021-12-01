Press release, Copenhagen, 1 December 2021

Agillic expands C-level Management team and welcomes Rune Werliin as Chief Product and Technology Officer

As part of the newly instated role of CPTO, Rune will be a central contributor to Agillic’s strategic growth engine through the unification of visionary product development empowered with strong engineering and deployment capabilities.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, comments:

“I am looking forward to bringing Rune on board. We have taken the time and spoken to candidates from around the world to identify the right talent and personality for this position. Fortunately, the CPTO that we have searched for – someone with an international business perspective, SaaS commercial understanding, an obsession with customer centricity was here in Copenhagen. Rune has the ability to create value for clients’ businesses through software development and a unique eco-system understanding, his competencies and capabilities are a perfect match for Agillic and our team members. As we continue to unfold our Reboot 2.1 strategy, we keep our focus on local and international growth, together with our unique eco-system of Solution Partners and Technology Partners. Our growth will be fuelled by a future ready Agillic Platform that is always one step ahead of the market requirements. Going forward, Rune will lead and orchestrate the development of our platform with our strong international team members that have successfully been at the helm so far. We have international ambitions, and I am so pleased to know that Rune will be bringing in his share of ambitions to our ever-growing success.”

Rune Werliin brings to Agillic his experience with product and technology development from a wide range of companies in the media space. His most recent position is as Chief Product Officer at AudienceProject, a market leader in the data and digital measurement industry. At Agillic he will be responsible for leading Research & Development teams, guiding our solutions from conception to production, including all aspects of research, design, prototyping, and software development and delivery.

Rune Werliin comments:

“I am very excited to join Agillic, and I know the R&D team is a very talented group with leading knowledge in their field of expertise. Agillic has high ambitions, as do I, and I look forward to using my experience to create an equally product and technology-driven culture in our development.”



Rune will begin his position on 1 December 2021.

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S​

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in Malmö, Berlin, London and Prague as well as development units in Kiev and Cluj-Napoca. For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 – Copenhagen – Denmark

Attachment