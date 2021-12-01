Bholdus officially launched Testnet with many important features

SINGAPORE, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a period of research and development, on 30th November 2021, Bholdus officially launched its Testnet-version blockchain called Cygnus for users and developers to use and experience.



Key features of Cygnus include: creation, destruction, and listing of users-own tokens and NFTs; add or create a Bholdus wallet to send and receive BHO and other related features. With these features, users can experience Bholdus technology through the creation and trading of digital assets as well as NFTs, using Bholdus blockchain as a platform to develop GameFi projects, DeFi applications in a safe environment at no cost.

The Bholdus blockchain uses the Nominated Proof of Stake (nPOS) consensus mechanism, a more extended version of the Proof of Stake (POS) consensus mechanism. Therefore, on Testnet, the Bholdus platform exhibits advantages such as very low gas fees, fast transaction processing - up to thousands of transactions per second, as well as high security.

A special attribution of Cygnus is that the features and interface aim at optimizing user experience. Users can create NFTs and tokens on Bholdus' platform in a simple and intuitive way by setting parameters and filling out forms, without being too knowledgeable about programming smart contracts.

Testnet is a complete technology platform, working in tandem with the Mainnet, dedicated to testing features and developing projects. Through Testnet, Bholdus absorbs user opinions, contributes to perfecting and complementing the upcoming Mainnet. Developers can use it as an environment to test Bholdus technology platforms and develop their applications. At the same time, users and investors can experience, monitor and directly evaluate the features on the technology platform provided by Bholdus.

In order to celebrate this event, from December 1 to December 15, 2021, Bholdus will organize a Bug Bounty Contest. This is a contest that encourages users and developers to find areas of improvement in features, interfaces and potential bugs on Cygnus with a total prize pool of up to 10,000 USDT. For further information about the Contest, please follow the latest updates on Bholdus website and other social media channels.

Right now, you can experience Cygnus to generate your own NFTs and tokens in the blink of an eye: https://testnet.bholdus.net

