Huize Holding Limited Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results and Adjusts 2021 Revenue Guidance Upward

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Gross Written Premiums (“ GWP ”) facilitated on our platform increased by 24.0% to RMB965.5 million (US$149.8 million), compared to RMB779.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. First-year premiums (“FYP”) accounted for RMB510.9 million, an increase of 42.7% year-over-year. GWP and FYP facilitated for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, amounted to RMB3.0 billion and RMB1.7 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 53.4% and 78.5% respectively.

decreased by 9.6% to RMB315.1 million (US$48.9 million), from RMB348.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The cumulative number of insurance clients served increased to approximately 7.3 million, and the cumulative number of insured clients reached approximately 61.4 million as of September 30, 2021.

served increased to approximately 7.3 million, and the cumulative number of insured clients reached approximately 61.4 million as of September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, we cooperated with 102 insurer partners, including 62 life and health insurance companies, and 40 property & casualty insurance companies.

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder, and CEO of Huize commented, “We are very pleased to deliver a quarter of robust growth in both GWP and FYP of 24.0% and 42.7% year-over-year respectively amidst the current challenging macroeconomic and industry conditions in China. Benefiting from our omni-channel digital distribution platform and continued product co-development efforts with our insurer partners, we were able to drive significant growth in the savings insurance product segment during the quarter to offset the continued market weakness in protection insurance products due to depressed consumer confidence. As such, operating revenue rebounded from the seasonally weaker second quarter and increased by 44.1% quarter-on-quarter. Furthermore, the upward adjustment of our full-year 2021 revenue guidance illustrates our confidence in achieving solid growth again in the fourth quarter.”

“During the quarter, we continued to make progress in diversifying our product portfolio with an increase in contribution from long-term endowment life insurance and annuity products that we have co-developed with insurer partners. In terms of FYP facilitated, the contribution from saving products was 66.7% in the third quarter, increasing significantly as compared with 38.2% in the second quarter and showing a continuous growth trend since the first quarter of 2021. The average ticket size of savings products facilitated on our platform also increased from RMB25,156 in the second quarter to RMB35,087 in the third quarter.”

“We believe the new regulatory measures will bring about short-term headwinds to the industry but also opportunities for established players with a demonstrated track record of regulatory compliance, strong technology infrastructure, proven product innovation, and customer service capabilities. Since the beginning of the year, we have been implementing an upgrade of our business model to an open platform architecture to provide our users with more diversified and personalized products and services online and offline. Starting from the fourth quarter, we are also actively implementing a group-wide organizational optimization program to improve our cost structure and operating efficiencies.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

GWP and operating revenue

GWP facilitated was RMB965.5 million (US$149.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 24.0% from the same period of 2020. Of the total GWP facilitated in the third quarter of 2021, FYP accounted for RMB510.9 million (52.9% of total GWP), an increase of 42.7% year-over-year, and renewal premiums accounted for RMB454.6 million (47.1% of total GWP), an increase of 8.0% year-over-year.

Operating revenue was RMB315.1 million (US$48.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, a decline of 9.6% from RMB348.5 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease in operating revenue was primarily due to a lower average brokerage commission rate as a result of an increase in FYP contribution from annuity insurance products.

Operating costs

Total operating costs were RMB233.0 million (US$36.2 million) in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 1.0% from RMB235.3 million in the same period of 2020, and in line with the decrease in operating revenues.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses were RMB83.4 million (US$12.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 44.0% from RMB57.9 million in the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount, as well as an increase in advertising and marketing expenses, offset by a write-back in share-based compensation expenses.



General and administrative expenses were RMB47.2 million (US$7.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 54.8% from RMB30.5 million in the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative staff headcount, offset by a write-back in share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB29.8 million (US$4.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 159.1% from RMB11.5 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to an increase in the number of R&D personnel.

Net loss and Non-GAAP net loss for the period

Net loss attributable to Huize for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB78.9 million (US$12.2 million), compared to a net profit of RMB14.7 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Huize for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB86.6 million (US$13.4 million), compared to a non-GAAP net profit of RMB20.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The net loss was primarily due to the increase in our fixed operating costs from expansion in overall headcount and our R&D investment in the platform’s technology stack.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of September 30, 2021, the outstanding balance of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB391.8 million (US$60.8 million), compared to RMB404.6 million as of December 31, 2020.

Business Outlook

We expect total operating revenue for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of RMB1.9 billion to RMB2.0 billion, or approximately US$295 to US$310 million, an increase of approximately 56% to 64% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change as a result of various market uncertainties, including those related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both globally and in China.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net profit/(loss) as a supplemental measure to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define non-GAAP net profit/(loss) as net profit/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses and interest on convertible bond. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax because either the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at entities located in tax-free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands, or because the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at operating entities located in the PRC for which the non-GAAP adjustments were not deductible for tax purposes.

We present the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net profit/(loss) enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses and the interest on convertible bond. We also believe that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net profit/(loss) is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net profit/(loss) or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measure in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as shown below. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2021, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of December 31 As of September 30 2020 2021 RMB RMB USD Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 404,618 391,847 60,814 Restricted cash 324,330 149,835 23,254 Contract Assets 216 1,111 172 Accounts receivables, net of allowance for impairment 232,589 159,514 24,756 Insurance premium receivables 1,974 1,049 163 Amounts due from related parties 251 225 35 Prepaid expense and other receivables 44,377 67,714 10,510 Investments accounted for at fair value - 1,125 175 Total current assets 1,008,355 772,420 119,879 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 10,251 44,983 6,981 Intangible assets, net 2,030 13,431 2,084 Deferred tax assets 605 605 94 Investments accounted for at fair value - 4,500 698 Long-term investments 46,084 58,580 9,091 Operating lease right-of-use assets 267,352 255,766 39,694 Goodwill 461 785 122 Other assets 838 4,201 652 Total non-current assets 327,621 382,851 59,416 Total assets 1,335,976 1,155,271 179,295 Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 31,540 161,930 25,131 Accounts payable 227,532 203,466 31,577 Insurance premium payables 187,219 45,098 6,999 Other payables and accrued expenses 31,153 45,077 6,996 Payroll and welfare payable 63,919 66,083 10,256 Income taxes payable 2,440 2,440 379 Operating lease liabilities 12,763 15,413 2,391 Amount due to related parties - 393 61 Total current liabilities 556,566 539,900 83,790 - Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 53,860 20,000 3,104 Deferred tax liabilities 605 605 94 Operating lease liabilities 252,106 255,177 39,603 Payroll and welfare payable 4,156 370 57 Total non-current liabilities 310,727 276,152 42,858 Total liabilities 867,293 816,052 126,648 Shareholders’ equity Class A common shares 62 62 10 Class B common shares 10 10 2 Treasury stock (2,063 ) (9,545 ) (1,481 ) Additional paid-in capital 884,920 894,291 138,792 Accumulated other comprehensive income (21,972 ) (25,761 ) (3,998 ) Accumulated deficit (392,274 ) (519,838 ) (80,678 ) Total shareholders’ equity 468,683 339,219 52,647 Total liabilities and

shareholders’ equity 1,335,976 1,155,271 179,295





Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Operating revenue Brokerage income 346,773 312,652 48,523 828,639 1,262,550 195,945 Other income 1,677 2,429 377 3,509 6,133 952 Total operating revenue 348,450 315,081 48,900 832,148 1,268,683 196,897 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue (234,658 ) (232,871 ) (36,141 ) (522,303 ) (941,536 ) (146,124 ) Other cost (649 ) (173 ) (27 ) (2,184 ) (1,362 ) (211 ) Total operating costs (235,307 ) (233,044 ) (36,168 ) (524,487 ) (942,898 ) (146,335 ) Selling expenses (57,857 ) (83,396 ) (12,943 ) (158,929 ) (238,225 ) (36,972 ) General and administrative expenses (30,475 ) (47,172 ) (7,321 ) (112,938 ) (141,632 ) (21,981 ) Research and development expenses (11,478 ) (29,831 ) (4,630 ) (33,292 ) (74,406 ) (11,548 ) Total operating costs and expenses (335,117 ) (393,443 ) (61,062 ) (829,646 ) (1,397,161 ) (216,836 ) Operating income/(loss) 13,333 (78,362 ) (12,162 ) 2,502 (128,478 ) (19,939 ) Other income/(expenses) Interest expenses (193 ) (759 ) (118 ) (812 ) (1,636 ) (254 ) Unrealized exchange

gain/(loss) - (8 ) (1 ) (38 ) (19 ) (3 ) Investment income/(loss) 137 (3,788 ) (588 ) 137 (4,029 ) (625 ) Others, net 3,278 3,852 598 9,261 7,892 1,224 Profit before income tax, and share of income/(loss) of equity method investee 16,555



(79,065



) (12,271 )







11,050







(126,270







)







(19,597







) Income tax expense (1,794 ) - - (2,613 ) - - Share of income/(loss) of equity method investee (67 ) 157 24



232



(1,294



)



(201



) Net profit/(loss) 14,694 (78,908 ) (12,247 ) 8,669 (127,564 ) (19,798 ) Net profit/(loss) attributable to Huize Holding Limited



14,694



(78,908



)



(12,247



) 8,669 (127,564 ) (19,798 ) Redeemable preferred shares redemption value accretion - - -



(4,274



) - - Allocation to redeemable preferred shares - - -



1,074 - - Net loss attributable to common shareholders



14,694



(78,908



)



(12,247



)



5,469



(127,564



)



(19,798



) Net profit/(loss) 14,694 (78,908 ) (12,247 ) 8,669 (127,564 ) (19,798 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (13,117



)



(319 ) (50 ) (9,622 ) (3,789 ) (588 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) 1,577 (79,227 ) (12,297 ) (953 ) (131,353 ) (20,386 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Huize Holding Limited 1,577 (79,227 ) (12,297 ) (953 ) (131,353 ) (20,386 )





Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net profit/(loss) per share Basic 1,021,608,313 1,021,266,572 158,498,087 904,708,668 1,021,803,029 1,021,803,029 Diluted 1,029,852,116 1,021,266,572 158,498,087 904,708,668 1,021,803,029 1,021,803,029 Net income/(loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Basic and diluted 0.01 (0.08 ) - (0.01 ) (0.12 ) (0.02 )





Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)