SATO Corporation’s financial communications 2022

SATO Corporation will publish the financial statements bulletin for year 2021 on Friday, 11 February 2022.



Interim reports and Half year financial report for year 2022 will be published as follows:



12 May 2022 Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2022

15 July 2022 Half year financial report 1 January - 30 June 2022

28 October 2022 Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2022

SATO Corporation’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 24 March 2022.



All releases will be published on the stock exchange website and also at the address www.sato.fi/pressreleases



For more information please contact:



SATO Corporation

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone +358 201 34 4226, markku.honkasalo@sato.fi

www.sato.fi



SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2020, SATO owned close to 26,800 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St. Petersburg.



We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.



SATO Group's net sales in 2020 were EUR 303.4 million, operating profit EUR 179.6 million and profit before taxes EUR 129.5 million. The value of SATO's investment properties is roughly EUR 4.8 billion.