Global Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Markets, 2020-2021 & 2030 with Focus on 83 Selected Companies

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiovascular Drug Delivery - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cardiovascular drug delivery markets are estimated for the years 2020 to 2030 on the basis of epidemiology and total markets for cardiovascular therapeutics.
The estimates take into consideration the anticipated advances and availability of various technologies, particularly drug delivery devices in the future. Markets for drug-eluting stents are calculated separately. The role of drug delivery in developing cardiovascular markets is defined and unmet needs in cardiovascular drug delivery technologies are identified.
Selected 83 companies that either develop technologies for drug delivery to the cardiovascular system or products using these technologies are profiled and 80 collaborations between companies are tabulated.
Drug delivery to the cardiovascular system is different from delivery to other systems because of the anatomy and physiology of the vascular system; it supplies blood and nutrients to all organs of the body. Drugs can be introduced into the vascular system for systemic effects or targeted to an organ via the regional blood supply. In addition to the usual formulations of drugs such as controlled release, devices are used as well. This report starts with an introduction to molecular cardiology and discusses its relationship to biotechnology and drug delivery systems.
Drug delivery to the cardiovascular system is approached at three levels: (1) routes of drug delivery; (2) formulations; and finally (3) applications to various diseases. Formulations for drug delivery to the cardiovascular system range from controlled release preparations to delivery of proteins and peptides.
Cell and gene therapies, including antisense and RNA interference, are described in full chapters as they are the most innovative methods of delivery of therapeutics. Various methods of improving the systemic administration of drugs for cardiovascular disorders are described including the use of nanotechnology.
Cell-selective targeted drug delivery has emerged as one of the most significant areas of biomedical engineering research, to optimize the therapeutic efficacy of a drug by strictly localizing its pharmacological activity to a pathophysiologically relevant tissue system. These concepts have been applied to targeted drug delivery to the cardiovascular system. Devices for drug delivery to the cardiovascular system are also described.
The role of drug delivery in various cardiovascular disorders such as myocardial ischemia, hypertension, and hypercholesterolemia is discussed. Cardioprotection is also discussed. Some of the preparations and technologies are also applicable to peripheral arterial diseases. Controlled release systems are based on chronopharmacology, which deals with the effects of circadian biological rhythms on drug actions. A full chapter is devoted to drug-eluting stents as treatment for restenosis following stenting of coronary arteries. Fifteen companies are involved in drug-eluting stents.
New cell-based therapeutic strategies are being developed in response to the shortcomings of available treatments for heart disease. Potential repair by cell grafting or mobilizing endogenous cells holds particular attraction in heart disease, where the meager capacity for cardiomyocyte proliferation likely contributes to the irreversibility of heart failure.
Cell therapy approaches include attempts to reinitiate cardiomyocyte proliferation in the adult, conversion of fibroblasts to contractile myocytes, conversion of bone marrow stem cells into cardiomyocytes, and transplantation of myocytes or other cells into injured myocardium.
Advances in the molecular pathophysiology of cardiovascular diseases have brought gene therapy within the realm of possibility as a novel approach to the treatment of these diseases. It is hoped that gene therapy will be less expensive and affordable because the techniques involved are simpler than those involved in cardiac bypass surgery, heart transplantation and stent implantation.
Gene therapy would be a more physiologic approach to deliver vasoprotective molecules to the site of vascular lesions. Gene therapy is not only a sophisticated method of drug delivery; it may at times need drug delivery devices such as catheters for transfer of genes to various parts of the cardiovascular system.
Markets for Cardiovascular Drug Delivery
- Introduction
- Epidemiology of cardiovascular disease
- Cost of care of cardiovascular disorders
- Cardiovascular markets according to important diseases
- Antithrombotics
- Anticholesterol agents
- Antihypertensive agents
- Drugs for congestive heart failure
- Markets for innovative technologies for cardiovascular disorders
- Markets for cell therapy of cardiovascular disorders
- Markets for gene therapy of cardiovascular disorders
- Markets for drug-eluting stents
- Major players in DES market
- Impact of safety issues on future markets for DES
- DES market in Asia
- Patenting and legal issues of DES
- The financial impact of DES on cardiovascular markets
- Unmet needs for cardiovascular drug delivery
- Role of DDS in developing cardiovascular markets
- Markets for cardiovascular devices
- Marketing of innovative cardiovascular drug delivery devices
- Direct to consumer advertising of DES
- Future trends in the integration of drug delivery with therapeutics
- Future of cardiovascular drug delivery
Methods for Drug Delivery to the Cardiovascular System
- Routes of drug delivery to the cardiovascular system
- Local administration of drugs to the cardiovascular system
- Intramyocardial drug delivery
- Drug delivery via coronary venous system
- Intrapericardial drug delivery
- Formulations for drug delivery to the cardiovascular system
- Sustained and controlled release
- Programming the release at a defined time
- Dosage formulation of calcium channel blockers
- Sustained and controlled release verapamil
- Methods of administration of proteins and peptides
- Delivery of peptides by subcutaneous injection
- Depot formulations and implants
- Poly(ethylene glycol) technology
- Liposomes for cardiovascular drug delivery
- Microencapsulation for protein delivery
- Localized delivery of biomaterials for tissue engineering
- Oral delivery of proteins and peptides
- Monoclonal antibodies for cardiovascular disorders
- Abciximab
- Canakinumab
- PCSK9 MAbs
- DDS to improve systemic delivery of cardiovascular drugs
- Nanotechnology-based drug delivery
- Controlled delivery of nanoparticles to injured vasculature
- Nanoparticles for cardiovascular imaging and targeted drug delivery
- Nanofiber-based scaffolds with drug-release properties
- Devices for cardiovascular drug delivery
- Local drug delivery by catheters
- Microneedle for periarterial injection
- Nanotechnology-based devices for the cardiovascular system
- Drug delivery in the management of hypertension
- Transnasal drug delivery for hypertension
- Transdermal drug delivery for hypertension
- Oral extended and controlled release preparations for hypertension
- Long-acting hypertensives for 24 h blood pressure control
- Drug delivery to control early morning blood pressure peak
- Role of drug delivery in improving compliance with antihypertensive therapy
- Vaccines for hypertension
- Drug delivery in the treatment of angina pectoris
- Sustained and controlled-release nitrate for angina pectoris
- Transdermal nitrate therapy
- Drug delivery for myocardial infarction
- Drug delivery for cardioprotection
- Cardioprotection during reperfusion
- Drug delivery for congestive heart failure
- Oral human brain-type natriuretic peptide
- Automated drug delivery system for cardiac failure
- Drug delivery for cardiac rhythm disorders
- Prostacyclin by inhalation
- Treprostinil
- Anticoagulation in cardiovascular disease
- Oral heparin
- Low molecular weight heparin-loaded polymeric nanoparticles
- Transdermal anticoagulants
- Thrombolysis for cardiovascular disorders
- Use of ultrasound to facilitate thrombolysis
- Delivery of alteplase through the AngioJet rheolytic catheter
- Drug delivery for peripheral arterial disease
- Immune modulation therapy for PAD
- NO-based therapies for peripheral arterial disease
- Drug delivery in the management of hypercholesterolemia
- Controlled/sustained release formulations of statins
- Combinations of statins with other drugs to increase efficacy
- Controlled release fenofibrate
- Extended release nicotinic acid
- Single dose therapy for more than one cardiovascular disorder
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Cardiovascular Diseases
2. Methods for Drug Delivery to the Cardiovascular System
3. Cell Therapy for Cardiovascular Disorders
4. Gene Therapy for Cardiovascular Disorders
5. Drug-Eluting Stents
6. Markets for Cardiovascular Drug Delivery
7. Companies involved in Cardiovascular Drug Delivery
8. References
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ou5mk