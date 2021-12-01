Three Day Virtual Computer System Validation (CSV) Training Course: Principles, Methods, and Best Practices - December 13-15, 2021

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than two weeks to register for the "Computer System Validation (CSV) Training" training course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This course is designed to completely immerse you in the principles, methods, and best practices of Computer System Validation (CSV).

You will learn about the regulations that impact your systems and gain hands-on practice writing validation documents. You will leave ready to lead efficient, effective, inspection-ready validation projects, whether you choose to follow a traditional waterfall or agile methodology.



Boot camp is tough and challenging. It is a three-day complete immersion in the validation process, including industry best practices and more recent advances in technology. Participants will complete hands-on validation activities through instruction, exercises, and case scenarios.



Learning Objectives



Understanding of how to comply with key FDA and international CSV regulations and guidance, such as 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11

The purpose of each validation deliverable and hands-on practice creating each deliverable, including the Validation Plan, Requirements Specification, Test Plan, Validation Tests (IQ, OQ, PQ), Trace Matrix, Test Summary, and Validation Report

Comprehension of risk-based validation techniques and how to leverage these techniques to create efficient yet compliant validation approaches

Appropriate validation strategies for many types of applications, including Cloud/SaaS, COTS, spreadsheets, and custom developed systems

Awareness of best-practices and inspector expectations for computer system validation and software quality assurance (SQA) programs

Key Topics Covered:



AGENDA - Day 1

Module 1: Computer System Validation (CSV) Regulations 12:30 PM EDT FDA Regulations and Guidance Other Regulations and Guidance (EMA, ICH, EU, MHRA, PIC/S) Exercise: Exploring the Regulations using the fda.gov website

Module 2:Computer System Validation Method and Models 1:30 PM EDT Validation, verification, and qualification Common SDLCs GAMP 5 "V" Model COTS, Cloud, SaaS, PaaS, IaaS Spreadsheet Validation



Break 02:45 PM EDT 15 mins

Module 3:21 CFR Part 11 - 03:00 PM EDT 21 CFR Part 11 Guidance Electronic records/signatures requirements Exercise: FDA Guidance for ER/ES

Data Integrity and Governance - 04:00 PM EDT

Session End Time : 05:00 PM EDT

AGENDA - Day 2

Module 4:Validation Planning - 12:30 PM EDT Validation Strategy Document Validation Strategy Components Rationale for Validation Testing GAMP 5 System Categorization

Module 5:Risk-Based Validation - 02:15 PM EDT Risk assessment Risk mitigation Exercise: Validation Plan writing



Break - 03:00 PM EDT

Module 6:Requirements - 03:15 PM EDT Requirements development User Requirements Specification (URS) Functional Requirements Specification (FRS) Exercise: Requirements Interviews and URS/FRS writing

Module 7:System Design and Development - 03:40 PM EDT System Design Configuration (SDS) Configuration Management Specification (CMS)

Module 8:IQ, OQ, PQ Protocols and Execution - 04:00 PM EDT Validation testing process IQ purpose and contents OQ purpose and contents PQ purpose and contents

Module 9:Validation Testing Plan Principles of validation testing Testing techniques Testing Plan purpose and contents Exercise: Testing Plan writing

Module 10:IQ, OQ, PQ Protocols Protocol structure and contents Objective evidence Test writing best practices Test structure best practices Exercise: IQ/OQ/PQ writing

Module 11:Test Execution Test execution best practices Validation failure documentation Exercise: Validation test execution

Session End Time : 05:00 PM EDT

AGENDA - Day 3

Module 12:Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM) 12:30 PM EDT Trace Matrix purpose and contents Exercise: Trace Matrix writing

Module 13:Test and Validation Reports - 12:45 PM EDT Test Summary purpose and contents Validation Report purpose and contents Exercise: Validation Summary Report writing

Module 14:Change Management 01:00 PM EDT Maintaining validation status Change control processes Security and Access Audit Trail Review Incidence Reporting Periodic System Review Module 15:System Retirement 02:00 PM EDT Record retention Retirement challenges



Break at 02:30 PM EDT 15 mins

Module 16:FDA Warnings Letters 02:45 PM EDT Current Trends in Compliance and Enforcement Case Study: FDA enforcement Exercise: Be the Consultant

Module 17:Q/A Session & CSV Exam 04:00 PM EDT Activity: Exam Preparation Final Exam Q/A Session with the Course Instructor



Session End Time : 05:00 PM EDT

