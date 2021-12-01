Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Markets, 2020-2021 & 2030: Methods for Market Estimation and Future Forecasts According to Point of Application of Tests

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report deals with therapeutic drug monitoring, a multi-disciplinary clinical specialty, aimed at improving patient care by monitoring drug levels in the blood to individually adjust the dose of drugs for improving outcomes.
TDM is viewed as a component of personalized medicine that interacts with several other disciplines including pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenetics. One chapter is devoted to monitoring drugs of abuse (DoA). Various technologies used for well-known DoA are described. A section on drug abuse describes methods of detection of performance-enhancing drugs.
The TDM market is analyzed from 2020 to 2030 according to technologies as well as geographical distribution. The global market for DoA testing was also analyzed from 2020 to 2030 and divided according to the area of application.
Unmet needs and strategies for the development of markets for TDM are discussed. The report contains profiles of 35 companies involved in developing tests and equipment for drug monitoring along with their collaborations.
Markets for TDM
- Methods for market estimation and future forecasts
- Global markets for TDM tests
- Global markets for TDM according to technologies
- Global TDM markets according to drug categories
- Agents used for treatment of Alzheimer disease
- Analgesics
- Anticancer agents
- Anticoagulants
- Antidepressants
- Antiepileptics
- Antimicrobials
- Antipsychotics
- Biological therapies
- Bronchodilators
- Cardiovascular drugs
- Corticosteroids/antihistaminics/antiinflammatory agents
- Hypnotic-sedatives
- Immunosuppressants
- Parkinson disease drugs
- Breakdown of global markets according to point of application of tests
- Markets for TDM and DoA testing equipment
- Geographical distribution of markets for TDM tests
- Drivers for growth of TDM markets
- Markets for DoA testing
- Unmet needs in TDM
- Cost-benefit studies
- Simplifying assays and reducing time and cost
- Strategies for developing markets
- Physician education
- Supporting research on TDM
- Biomarker patents for drug monitoring
Technologies for TDM
- Sample preparation
- Proteomic technologies
- Mass spectrometry
- Liquid chromatography MS
- Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization Mass Spectrometry
- Combining capillary electrophoresis with MS
- Gas-liquid chromatography
- Tissue imaging mass spectrometry
- New trends in sample preparation
- Pressure Cycling Technology
- Desorption electrospray ionization imaging
- High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)
- Ultra performance LC
- Application of HPLC and MS for separation of drug molecules
- TDM using dry blood spots
- Analysis of dried blood spots for drugs using DESI
- Quantitative analysis of drugs in dried blood spot by paper spray MS
- TDM in sweat
- Immunoassays
- Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay
- Cloned Enzyme Donor Immunoassay
- Enzyme Multiplied Immunoassay Technique
- Fluorescence Polarization Immunoassay
- Particle Enhanced Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay
- Radioimmunometric assays
- Biosensors
- Biochips & Microarrays
- Introduction
- Microchip capillary electrophoresis
- Phototransistor biochip biosensor
- Microchip-based fluorescence polarization immunoassay for TDM
- Cellular microarrays
- Microfluidics for TDM
- Lab-on-a-chip
- Micronics' microfluidic technology
- Rheonix CARD technology
- Nano-interface in a microfluidic chip
- Levitation of nanofluidic drops with physical forces
- Nanoarrays
- Nanobiotechology
- NanoDxT
- Biomarkers
- Applications of biomarkers in drug safety studies
- Genomic technologies for toxicology biomarkers
- Proteomic technologies for toxicology biomarkers
- Metabonomic technologies for toxicology biomarkers
- Integration of genomic and metabonomic data to develop toxicity biomarkers
- Toxicology studies based on biomarkers
- Biomarkers of hepatotoxicity
- Biomarkers of nephrotoxicity
- Cardiotoxicity
- Neurotoxicity
- Biomarkers in clinical trials
- Molecular diagnostics
- Novel technologies for TDM at point-of-care
- NanoEye
- Nanobiosensors
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Introduction
2. Technologies for TDM
3. Drug Monitoring Instruments
4. Applications of TDM
5. Drugs Requiring Monitoring
6. Monitoring of Biological Therapies
7. Monitoring of Drug Abuse
8. Markets for TDM
9. Companies
10. References
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msyscw