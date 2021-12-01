Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Commercial Trucks Market Report 2021-2035

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GlobalHydrogen Fuel Cell Commercial Trucks Market Report 2021" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Market for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Commercial Trucks, provides an in-depth analysis of this emerging market. The study segments the market into light- and medium-duty trucks and heavy-duty trucks, providing sales and revenue forecasts for major world regions through 2035 for both segments.

This is one of the most comprehensive and timely studies on hydrogen fuel cell trucks. It discusses hydrogen fuel cell truck-maker strategies and provides their in-depth profiles. The study discusses factors differentiating hydrogen fuel cell trucks with trucks running on other power sources, and their market impact.

Well over 800 thousand hydrogen fuel cell trucks and goods-carrying commercial vehicles will be sold by 2035. These include both heavy-duty trucks as well as light-duty and medium-duty trucks. Because of their unique characteristics, fuel cell heavy-duty trucks are already outcompeting similar battery-electric models, particularly for long-haul routes.

There is a particular industry interest in transitioning heavy-duty diesel trucks to zero-emission because diesel trucks are the biggest contributors to carbon emissions on roadways. Until the second half of the 2020s, battery-electric trucks will remain competitive with fuel cell medium-duty trucks. Battery-electric trucks will become less competitive as more hydrogen stations are built and as the prices of fuel cell, medium-duty trucks fall.

Smaller battery-electric trucks will have an edge over hydrogen fuel cell trucks until early thirties. Smaller battery-electric trucks will lose that edge as light-duty fuel cell trucks hit lower price points and as hydrogen stations become more pervasive.

The biggest impediment to the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell trucks so far has been the cost of these vehicles. However, several factors have converged to bring the prices of these trucks down.

