Singapore Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: Investment Opportunities, Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk 2016-2025

The "Singapore Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the Singapore is expected to grow by 13.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 8,742.8 million in 2021.

The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in Singapore will increase from US$ 7,702.8 million in 2020 to reach US$ 12,169.3 million by 2025.



Singapore is one of the leading countries in the prepaid card segment in Southeast Asia. With increased mobile penetration, the country became one of the early adopters of the digital payment system. Moreover, the country's strong banking system drives the overall payment infrastructure. In recent years, many global companies have launched their services in the country.



Additionally, the rising market attractiveness also created growth avenues for fintech companies in the country. The government-backed digital payment system has emerged as one of the key factors for the prepaid card market growth. According to the publisher, the growing acceptance of digital prepaid cards across all sectors such as transportation, hospitality, and e-commerce is expected to drive market growth over the next two to three quarters.



Product innovation is expected to drive the market growth:

In Singapore, the prepaid card market is getting saturated with the increasing number of fintech companies are establishing their operation in the country. Moreover, the banking system is quite strong and spread across the country. Therefore, fintech companies are trying to distinguish themselves by introducing new products and services.

Razor Prepaid Card: In October 2020, Razer Inc., through its fintech arm Razer Fintech launched the Razer Prepaid Card in Singapore. The company partnered with Visa for this virtual card. According to the company, users have to sign up with the company without bearing any cost and they can later upgrade to the physical premium or standard card. The card can be used for gaming and paying at more than 60 million merchant sites where Visa is accepted.

Scope:

Singapore Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Singapore Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Singapore Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Singapore Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Singapore General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Singapore Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Singapore Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Singapore Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Singapore Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Singapore Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Singapore Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kqmv5g