Liquid Laundry Detergent Market Expected to Reach USD 32.99 Billion by 2028 | Global Liquid Laundry Detergent Industry Statistics, Growth, Share, Business Revenue and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the liquid laundry detergent market is projected to grow from USD 22.24 billion in 2021 to USD 32.99 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for effective and convenient washing solutions is expected to fuel market progress. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled "Liquid Laundry Detergent Market, 2021-2028."

Liquid laundry detergent is a detergent made up of liquid instead of powder. It is composed of surfactants and other ingredients to enhance fabric cleaning. They are an extremely convenient option that eliminates the hassles of lint formation, color loss, and others. It reduces washing time and removes dirt efficiently from clothes. These type of detergents are made up of a mixture of non-ionic and anionic surfactants. Liquid detergents work well in cold, dry, and hot water and reduce the effort taken to wash clothes, and improve the consumer's experience. In addition, the evolving consumer experience and rising demand for effective laundry solutions are expected to boost market progress during the upcoming years.





Companies present in the liquid laundry detergent market. They are as follows:

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Unilever (U.K.)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

KAO CORPORATION (Japan)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (U.K.)

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting (India)

Seventh Generation Inc. (U.S.)

Guangzhou Blue Moon Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)





Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/liquid-laundry-detergent-market-102962





Segments

By Application, the market is segmented into household and industrial & institutional. Regionally, it is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.







Highlights of the Report

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.





Drivers and Restraints

Robust Demand for Fully Automatic Washing Machine to Propel Market Progress

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of a washing machine is expected to boost demand for convenient consumer goods and appliances. The incorporation of these detergents improves washing quality and eliminates dust and other impurities present in clothes. It5 improves the consumer's convenience and improves time management. Liquid laundry detergents eliminate problems regarding fiber retention and color drains. The incorporation of liquid laundry detergents improves smoothness and provides an excellent washing experience in cold and hot water. It is easily washable and eliminates fiber formation and powder retention. These factors are likely to propel liquid laundry detergent market growth.

However, the harmful effects of the product on the environment are likely to hinder market progress.





Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.





Regional Insights

Well-established Real Estate to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold a major market and was valued at USD 6.94 Billion in 2020. Adoption of a healthy lifestyle, rapid development of home care facilities, and well-established real estate is expected to boost liquid laundry detergents sales. These factors are likely to boost market development.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth because of increasing industrial investments in the industrial sectors. Further, the rising demand for effective household products is expected to boost liquid detergent sales. Further, the spike in middle-class population, household income, and rapid urbanization is expected to boost the liquid detergent demand. These factors are likely to boost market growth.

In Europe, rising demand for liquid laundry detergent from households is likely to propel the product's sales. Further, rising demand for liquid bio detergents and higher lifestyle expenditure propel industry progress.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/liquid-laundry-detergent-market-102962





Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Announce Hygiene Products to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce hygiene products to boost their brand image. For example, A German-based company named Henkel launched hygiene products for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020. Further, the incorporation of research and development strategy enables companies to improve their product quality and satisfy consumers' demands. Further, major manufacturers focus on developing advanced production machinery to improve product quality, reduce labor costs, enhance productivity, boost operational efficiency and achieve organizational goals.





Industry Development

May 2020: Lighting and Wipro Consumer Care launched Godrej Ezee 2 in 1 liquid detergent to expand their product portfolio.





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends



Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions



Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Liquid Laundry Detergent Market

Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



Global Liquid Laundry Detergent Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary

Market Size Estimates and Forecast

By Application (Value/Volume) Household Industrial & Institutional Laundry & Dry Cleaning Service Hotel & Other Lodging Healthcare Textile Industry Others

By Region (Value/Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/liquid-laundry-detergent-market-102962





Read Related Reports:

Detergent Chemicals Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Surfactants, Builder & Fillers, Enzymes, Fragrances, and Others), By Application (Solid Detergents, and Liquid Detergents), By End-user (Household, and Industrial & Institutional), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Commercial Laundry Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Washers & Dryers, Dry Cleaners, Commercial Laundry Storages, Others), By Application (Hospitals, Hotels & Restaurants, Laundry Stores, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Retail Stores, Online Stores, Others) and regional forecast 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™