Dental Autoclave Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

The immediate impact of the pandemic is varied. A few industries remained unaffected by the pandemic and showed signs of promising growth. In contrast, some industries were highly impacted by the COVID-19 and showed a strong decline in product demand and disturbance in the supply chain. Initially, the flare of the COVID-19 pandemic showed a strong impact on the dental autoclave market because hospital and dental clinics operations were reduced significantly due to lockdown and social distancing measures taken by governments across the world. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic created a financial burden on the global economy and showed a huge impact on the operations of non-COVID-19 patients in hospitals and dental clinics across the world. With the pandemic still in the growth phase, it has become difficult to establish a long-term impact on the dental autoclave market. However, revenues from digital platforms are expected to witness a considerable gain across the world.



Moreover, the major factors responsible for the growth of the dental autoclave market include increasing incidences of dental disorders and dental cosmetic surgeries, rising patient awareness levels of sterilization, and government initiatives toward hygiene policy and sanitization.



An increase in the number of oral health problems, such as cavities, malocclusion, fractured, loosened, and knocked out teeth, pulpitis, and impacted teeth, and increase in dental prosthetic surgical treatments is leading the rise in the number of patients visiting hospitals and dental clinics. These incidences have increased the conditions for extreme sterilization, thereby, driving the dental autoclave market. Moreover, major oral health problems, such as dental carries and growing patient awareness levels, are propelling the market growth, worldwide. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2019, it was found that in the United States, almost 13.2% of children aged between 5 to 19 years and 25.9% of adults aged between 20 to 44 years suffered from untreated dental caries in the United States.



Moreover, advancements in cosmetic dental surgeries, the rising prevalence of post-treatment infections, and the growing dental visit have generated the demand for advanced sterilization techniques, promoting autoclave as a cost-effective sterilization tool. For instance, in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 64.9% of adults aged above 18 years and almost 85.9% of children aged between 2 to 17 years in the United States visit the dentist each year.



However, lack of awareness about dental hygiene in developing countries and the high cost of dental autoclaves are expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



The Automatic Dental Autoclave Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period



An automatic dental autoclave is a sterilizer that can be begun with the assistance of a catch. With that press of the catch, the water begins streaming consequently into the chamber, the pointer light is turned on, and cleansing takes place. The programmed autoclave debilitates itself after the disinfection happens with the right boundaries. After this interaction, the drying cycle begins naturally, the cycle is finished, and the clinical gear is prepared to utilize. This segment of the market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to its capability to provide quick and error-free results. The advantages of automatic autoclaves over manual and semi-automatic autoclaves, such as time-saving, user-friendly, and failure detection, propel the segmental growth of the market. Fully automatic dental autoclave sterilize instruments and maximize the efficiency of instrument cleaning. For example, automatic dental autoclaves, like Elara 11D, Midmark m11 Ultraclave, Miniclave 21E, Lina autoclave, etc., are launched by key market players at a competitive price, which is expected to drive the segment growth.



Moreover, as per the WHO, in most high-income countries, dental treatment averages 5% of total health expenditure and 20% of out-of-pocket health expenditure. Additionally, the high demand for sophisticated dental services, such as dental surgeries, is expected to fuel segmental growth.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to gain a major share of the dental autoclave market owing to the increase in its application rates, and it is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to a rise in patient awareness about oral health, the presence of technologically developed healthcare infrastructure, and increase in healthcare expenditure. The US government has introduced the Comprehensive Dental Reform Act, 2015, which aims at improving the reimbursement options for dental healthcare services, hence, promoting the growth of dental equipment in North America. The North American region is estimated to be a potential segment for the dental autoclave market, as it generates most revenues from this region because of the presence of comparatively higher health expenditure, high patient awareness levels, and a large number of dental procedures. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2019 data, 1 in 4 adults between 20-64 years of age suffer from at least one cavity, and almost 52% of adolescents, aged 12-19 have had a cavity in their primary teeth. Moreover, rising government initiatives of monitoring and implementation of dental equipment sterilization may propel market growth.



Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to account for significant growth during the forecast period due to large incidences of dental disorders, expected rise in patient awareness, and improved healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, like China, Japan, and India. Additionally, the development of advanced technologies and increase in expenditure on R&D activities for developing cost-effective dental devices are the strategies adopted by the dominating market players to account for the industry growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The dental autoclave market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies, which are key players in the market are Tuttnauer, Getinge AB, MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Midmark Corp., W&G Dentalwerk, Euronda, Dentsply Sirona, Mocom, Coltene Holding, and Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.



