Worldwide Express Delivery Industry to 2030 - Featuring Aramemc, DB Schenker and Deutsche Post Among Others

Express delivery is the quickest method of shipping. The client pays an additional shipping fee for express delivery as the shipment will be done within 24-72 hours. It mainly includes non-palletized packages of documents, parcels, letters, merchandise, and other consumer goods to various customers such as retail customers, business customers, and government agencies in specific destinations. Also, express delivery services are coupled with a variety of value-added services, such as packaging, labeling, billing, payment collection, and return, to improvise the delivery experience for the user.



The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry coupled with rise in B2C deliveries and international trade services propel the market growth. However, lack of infrastructure in several developing countries and higher operational costs of express delivery services are expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, various technological advancements in delivery services such as IoT, artificial intelligence & machine learning and emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with the advancements in delivery vehicles are some of the factors offering future opportunities for the market growth.



The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, and destination. Based on application, it is bifurcated into B2B and B2C. By end-use, it is divided into e-commerce platform, document service and others. On the basis of destination, it is categorized into domestics and international. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Aramex, BEST Inc, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post Ag (DHL GROUP), DSV (DSV Panalpina), FedEx, Geodis, SF Express, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and YTO Express Group Co. are some of the leading key players operating in the express delivery market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, which led to massive slowing of the supply chain and logistics activities including express deliveries across the world. Also, the supply chain disturbance created by COVID-19 is expected to impact the competitiveness, economic growth, and jobs lost in the delivery industry.

Although, there has been increasing urgent demand for healthcare and FMCG supplies, such as hospital supplies, gloves, sanitizers, vaccinations, and perishable food items, which propels the growth of the express delivery market during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, significant growth in B2C e-commerce and daily essentials goods deliveries during the pandemic positively affects the express delivery market during COVID situation. For instance, according to new data from IBM's U.S. Retail Index, the pandemic has accelerated the shift away from physical stores to digital shopping.



