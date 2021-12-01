Worldwide pipe insulation market size to reach USD 11.42 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global pipe insulation market size was worth USD 7.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to register an annual growth rate of 5.4%, thereby accumulating USD 11.42 billion by the end of the forecast duration.

A top to bottom evaluation of the various segments and regional ambit has been elaborated in the study so as to enable the readers to gain some insights about the market scope and size. Proceeding further, the report offers exhaustive information regarding the major industry players operating in the competitive arena., It also highlights the various strategies used by the mentioned participants to strengthen their position in the overall market and garner substantial returns.

Increasing oil production in nations like Russia, Iran, United States, and Saudi Arabia, growing demand for insulating pipelines, and rising adoption of district heating systems in the U.S. driven by high power rates, improving environmental awareness, and technological advancements are primarily aiding towards the market expansion.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4285122/

For the unversed, pipe insulation is referred to a material or mixture which protects pipes and reduce heat loss or gain from surfaces working at either above or below the ambient temperature.

In addition, surging investments for the expansion of gas liquefaction terminals and growing competitive nature in this business space owing to presence of high number of manufacturers, easy availability of the required raw materials, and simple installation processes are adding momentum to global pipe insulation market progression.

The escalating consumer demand for eco-friendly and diverse product portfolio has compelled the market players to focus on technological advancements, which in turn is fueling industry development. In 2018 for instance, Huntsman Corporation announced to have to built a Polyurethanes Systems House in Dubai, further strengthening the company foothold in the Middle Eastern market.

On the contrary, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials is likely to hamper the remuneration scope of the marketplace in the ensuing years.

Expounding regional landscape

Regionally speaking, North America presently holds a significant market share owing to increasing demand for pipe insulation solutions from the oil & gas sector.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is projected to amass notable gains during 2021-2027 creditable to surging investments in the chemical processing sector.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-pipe-insulation-market-size-research

Competitive Hierarchy- Outlook

Key players operating in global pipe insulation market are BASF SE, Knauf Insulation Inc., Johns Manville Corporation, Rockwool International A/S, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Huntsman International LLC, Owens Corning Inc., Kingspan Group plc, Lydall Inc., and Armacell International S.A.

Global Pipe Insulation Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Cellular glass

Elastomeric Foam

Polyurethane & Polyisocyanurate Foam

Fiberglass

Others

Global Pipe Insulation Market by Application Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Industrial

District Energy System

Building & Construction

Global Pipe Insulation Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Global Pipe Insulation Market Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

BASF SE

Knauf Insulation Inc.

Johns Manville Corporation

Rockwool International A/S

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Huntsman International LLC

Owens Corning Inc.

Kingspan Group plc

Lydall Inc.

Armacell International S.A.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Pipe insulation market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Pipe insulation market, by Product, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Pipe insulation market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Pipe insulation market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Pipe insulation market Dynamics

3.1. Pipe insulation market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Growth in oil and gas demand

3.1.1.2. Stringent regulatory environment

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Volatile raw material prices

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Growing opportunities from emerging economies

Chapter 4. Global Pipe insulation market Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Pipe insulation market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Pipe insulation market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Pipe insulation market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Pipe insulation market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Cellular glass

5.4.2. Polyurethane & Polyisocyanurate Foam

5.4.3. Fiberglass

5.4.4. Elastomeric Foam

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Pipe insulation market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Pipe insulation market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Pipe insulation market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Pipe insulation market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Industrial

6.4.2. Building & Construction

6.4.3. District Energy System

Chapter 7. Global Pipe insulation market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Global Acoustic Insulation Market Size study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027

Global acoustic insulation market is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027.Global acoustic insulation market is valued approximately at $13.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 3.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Acoustic insulation refers to a soundproofing method which is used to reduce the sound intensity with respect to a specific receptor and source. Acoustic insulation affects sound in two different ways, noise absorption and noise reduction. It absorbs, transmits and also redirects the sound waves or vibrations that are present in the air and result in sound by passing through the objects. The global acoustic insulation market is being driven by rising health issues associated with noise pollution and stringent regulations for insulation across the globe.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.