Global Continuous Integration Tools Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several businesses have their employees working from home, and the need to adopt CI tools for developers has increased substantially. Companies have been increasingly moving their apps to the cloud or cloud-based platforms. Such instances have been necessitating the adoption of CI tools in a shorter period. According to Snow Software, a poll from 250 IT leaders globally was taken to understand how the onset of the pandemic affected their cloud adoption plans. The result was an acceleration in the adoption of cloud technologies. Furthermore, 82% of them portrayed ramped-up usage of the cloud as a direct response to the pandemic and the shift to remote working patterns.



Continuous integration (CI) helps developers provide immediate reporting whenever any defect is identified in the code so that immediate corrective action is e taken. It is an essential part of DevOps that is used to integrate numerous DevOps stages. The testing phase is also automated and is instantly reported to the user.

In continuous integration, after the code commit, the software is built and tested immediately. In a larger project with many developers, commits are made at various times during the day. With each commit, code is built and tested. If the test case is passed, the build is tested for deployment. If the deployment is a success, the code is pushed to production. This commit, build, test, and deploy is a continuous process, hence the name continuous integration.

There are various CI tools available in the market offering access to different unique features. These have open-source and paid versions, and depending upon the user’s need; the most preferred can be selected.

Although all the CI tools are designed to perform the same basic functions, choosing the best CI tool becomes vital in the long run. Depending upon many factors such as features, ease of use, and cost, among others, multiple tools may also be chosen to meet varied needs.

According to the Jetbrains (a software company) survey, 43% of software developers employed continuous integration tools in 2021. With the benefits of CI tools, the market is expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period.



Retail and E-commerce Industry Expected to Exhibit Significant Growth



Digital transformation provides retailers to open-up multi-channel and omnichannel experiences for their consumers. Digital presence provides the customers ease to shop across various platforms according to their convenience.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted consumer behavior in the retail and e-commerce industry. Retailers are required to adapt their brick-and-mortar operations to integrate with digital systems. Retailers need to deliver a simple and seamless e-commerce experience from browsing to researching, selecting, purchasing, returning, and exchanging. Customers are inclined toward better digital shopping experiences after the pandemic. Retailers are required to ensure their sites are mobile-responsive, provide integrated solutions, such as “buy online pick up in-store” (BOPIS), and deliver a reliable, consistent, digital experience across devices and channels.

This changed consumer behavior is forcing retailers to incorporate digital channels and e-commerce in their operations; as a result, increasing the demand for continuous integration tools as digital data largely increases in this shift.

Adopting new technologies at an increased rate with efficient supply chains becomes more complicated in the retail industry. Continuous integration is expected to become the touchpoint for these retail businesses. Continuous integration helps in meeting the requirements of increasing demands of next-generation customers. It offers improved code quality, continuous delivery speed, and IT cost reduction with the constant increase in releases.

The continuous integration model is primed for ensuring that retail sector end users can test as many types of codes as they want and integrate them within their existing product without running into any major performance issues. This offers e-commerce websites an incredible opportunity to respond to user needs and demands in real-time by pushing everything from updates to feature introductions flawlessly and in a quicker manner than ever before.



North America Expected to Dominate the Market



North America is a considerably developed market, owing to the presence of several startups working toward easing the continuous integration capabilities of institutions. Bulk data integration techniques and tools are currently most efficiently implemented to identify data synchronization patterns in critical end-users such as BFSI or government initiatives.

The general trend has been favorable toward the adoption of CI infrastructure to advance DevOps and streamline processes. Special consideration of early adopters has been that if a task is driven by public infrastructure, the code must consequently be publicly available and deployed periodically throughout the development and deployment process, ensuring access of the code to quality assurance and security audits by the public, and other relevant third parties, allowing for rapid development and fixing process.

Generally, APIs are foundational for a modern digital ecosystem. Teams in the region are aiming to adopt Continuous Integration practices buttressed by automation tools and integrated security testing capabilities, significantly boosting DevOps adoption. Local vendors have also been slowly maximizing capabilities through the application of API to their CI offerings. Moreover, partnerships are engaging significant vendors in the market who are well placed for further customer acquisition.

In February 2021, CircleCI, a CI/CD pipeline provider based in the USA, announced a collaboration with AWS GovCloud to assist the augmentation of applications development workflows for United States Government platforms utilizing AWS’s government platform to modernize their applications’ development workflows. The partnership involves collaborating with an independent federal agency, such as Small Business Administrations (SBA), or systems integrators such as AWS.

Moreover, the company’s growth has been well placed, with the announcement of a Series F funding round, raising USD 100 million and rounding the company’s valuation at USD 1.7 billion. This was in lieu of their recently planned acquisition of Vamp, a Dutch release orchestration platform, allowing the company to maximize the potential of their offering.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the Continuous Integration Tools Market is expected to move towards fragmentation over the forecast period, owing to the emergence of various new market players, as well as the growth of the existing market players. The new or the small and medium-sized solution providers are increasingly raising funds and making efforts to enter the market seamlessly.



JAN 2021- Thoughtworks Inc. announced it has agreed to acquire Gemini Solutions Inc, privately-held software development and consulting services firm. The acquisition will strengthen Thoughtworks’ foundation and overall European expansion. The team will provide nearshore support for Thoughtworks’ clients in the UK and Germany and continue to support Gemini’s existing clients in North America, France, and Germany.

SEP 2021- ANZ business management platform MYOB and Thoughtworks have partnered to help solve the technology industry’s biggest challenge: sourcing talent to design and deliver software product solutions. The new program will see both organizations focusing on providing emerging talent with valuable mentoring opportunities and real-world operational experiences as they begin their tech careers.

OCT 2021-Thoughtworks Inc. integrates strategy, design, and engineering to drive digital innovation in Continuous Integration. It was selected in December 2020 as a strategic digital partner for The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR), Queensland, the first strategic partnership for the Queensland Government department.



