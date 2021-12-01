Global $1060 Million Oncolytic Virus Therapy Markets Outlook 2021-2028 by Therapy Type, Virus Type, Indication, Demography, End-user

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of around USD 1060 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of close to USD 160 Million in the year 2019. The global oncolytic virus therapy market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 27.29% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2028.

Factors such as the rapid advancements in healthcare sector, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the surge in cancer cases are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



The global oncolytic virus therapy market is segmented by numerous segments which include segmentation by therapy type, virus type, indication, demography, end-user, and by region. Based on therapy type, the market is segmented into HSV-based oncolytic virus therapy, adenovirus-based oncolytic virus therapy, reovirus, poxviruses, Newcastle disease virus (NDV), and others.

Amongst these segments, the adenovirus-based oncolytic virus therapy segment held the highest market share of about 30% in 2019 and is further projected to grab a significant market share during the forecast period.



On the basis of region, the global oncolytic virus therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of World, out of which, the market in North America registered the largest market revenue of close to USD 70 Million in 2019 and is further expected to touch USD 510 Million approximately by the end of 2028.



Some of the leading market players in the global oncolytic virus therapy market are

Amgen Inc.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.

Oncolys BioPharma Inc.

TILT Biotherapeutics Ltd.

Oncorus Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Vyriad

Transgene sa

Lokon Pharma AB

Pfizer Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary - Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market (2019-2028)



5. Analysis of Market Dynamics

5.1. Growth drivers

5.2. Opportunities

5.3. Market Trends

5.4. Restraints



6. Regulatory & Standards Landscape

6.1. Manufacturing Standards & Compliances

6.2. Environmental Compliances



7. Analysis on the Mechanism of Oncolytic Virus Therapy



8. Recent Developments in Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market



9. Pipeline Analysis

9.1. Clinical Trial Outlook



10. Epidemiology Analysis



11. Oncolytic Virus Platforms Under Evaluation

11.1. Adenovirus

11.2. Herpes Simplex Virus

11.3. Maraba Virus

11.4. Measles

11.5. Newcastle Disease Virus

11.6. Others



12. Impact of COVID-19 on the Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

12.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Overall Healthcare Sector

12.2. Impact on Demand

12.3. Impact on the Cancer Treatment

12.4. Impact on the Manufacturers

12.5. Impact on the Research & Development Activities

12.6. Impact on the Product Pipeline

12.7. Impact on the Key Market Players

12.8. Impact on the New Entrants in the Market

12.9. Impact on the Pricing

12.10. Market Impact Analysis in 2020 (quarter wise) w.r.t COVID-19 Pandemic (USD Million)



13. Analysis on the Oncolytic Virus Therapy



14. Analysis on the Oncolytic Virus Therapy Cost, USD



15. End-User Analysis



16. Competitive Structure (Both Marketed and Pipeline Drugs)

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2020

16.2. Profiled Companies

16.2.1. Amgen Inc.

16.2.2. Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

16.2.3. Oncolys BioPharma Inc.

16.2.4. TILT Biotherapeutics Ltd.

16.2.5. Oncorus, Inc.

16.2.6. Takara Bio Inc.

16.2.7. Vyriad

16.2.8. Transgene sa

16.2.9. Lokon Pharma AB

16.2.10. Pfizer Inc.



17. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Outlook

17.1. By Value (USD Million)



18. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Segmentation Analysis 2019-2028

18.1. By Therapy Type

18.1.1. HSV-Based Oncolytic Virus Therapy, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.1.2. Adenovirus-Based Oncolytic Virus Therapy, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.1.3. Reovirus

18.1.4. Poxviruses

18.1.5. NDV (Newcastle Disease Virus)

18.1.6. Others (Measles Virus; HVJ-E; SVV; Retrovirus; Parvovirus; Gamma-herpes Virus)

18.2. By Virus Type

18.2.1. Oncolytic Wild Type Viruses, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.2.2. Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.3. By Indication

18.3.1. Head & Neck Cancer, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.3.2. Lung Cancer, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.3.3. Kidney Cancer, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.3.4. Liver Cancer, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.3.5. Pancreatic Cancer, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.3.6. Breast Cancer, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.3.7. Colorectal Cancer, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.3.8. Sarcoma, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.3.8.1. Bone Cancer, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.3.8.2. Angiosarcoma, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.3.8.3. Fibrosarcoma, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.3.8.4. Leiomyosarcoma, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.3.8.5. Others, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.3.9. Melanoma, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.3.10. Others, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.4. By Demography

18.4.1. Pediatric, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.4.2. Adults, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.5. By End-User

18.5.1. Hospitals, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.5.2. Hospitals, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

18.5.3. Cancer Research Institutes, 2019-2028F (USD Million)



19. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market, By Region, 2019-2028

19.1. North America, 2019-2028F (USD Million): U.S.

19.2. Europe, 2019-2028F (USD Million): Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe

19.3. Asia Pacific, 2019-2028F (USD Million): China, Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific

19.4. Rest of World, 2019-2028F (USD Million)



20. Regional Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Outlook (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World)

20.1. Leading Companies in Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

20.2. Assessment of macroeconomic factors

20.3. Analysis on the Development of Oncolytic Virus Therapies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cigq7



