Turnover of Apranga Group in November 2021

English Lithuanian

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 21.6 million in November 2021 and has increased by 25.1% in comparison to November 2020.



In November 2021, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania increased by 49.6%, in Latvia decreased by 23.8% and in Estonia increased by 11.3% year-to-year.

Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania were temporarily closed. Stores in Lithuania with a separate entrance from outside and a sales area not exceeding 300 square meters had been open since 15 February 2021. All stores with a separate entrance from outside had been open since 15 March 2021. All Group’s stores have been reopened in Lithuania from 19 April 2021, however, stores operating in shopping malls were not allowed to work on weekends, unless they had separate entrance from outside. Eventually, all Group’s stores have been open in Lithuania as of 29 May 2021. In Latvia, stores were temporarily closed from 19 December 2020. Stores with a separate entrance from outside and an area not exceeding 7,000 square meters have been open in Latvia from 7 April 2021. Group‘s stores that operate in shopping malls and have separate entrance from outside were reopened as of 22 May 2021. All Group’s stores have been open in Latvia as of 3 June 2021. However, due to the aggravation of the coronavirus situation, from 14 October 2021 the operation of stores in shopping malls on weekends were banned in Latvia, and from 21 October 2021 all Group’s stores in Latvia were temporarily closed. All Group’s stores have been reopened in Latvia from 15 November 2021, however, stores operating in shopping malls are not allowed to work on weekends, unless they have separate entrance from outside. In Estonia, all Group’s stores were temporarily closed from 11 March 2021, and from 6 March 2021 to 11 March 2021 stores were not allowed to work on weekends. All Group‘s stores have been reopened in Estonia from 3 May 2021. All these temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January-November 2021.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 202.7 million in January through November 2021 and increased by 6.4% year-on-year.

In January-November 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 16.5% year-to-year, in Latvia decreased by 16.2% and in Estonia increased by 5.6%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 171 stores (102 in Lithuania, 46 in Latvia and 23 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.9 thousand sq. m., or by 0.6% less than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801