New York, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Power Steering Motor Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187429/?utm_source=GNW





There had been an increase in the global demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles till 2018. In 2019, due to the slowdown in the economy, there was a slight decline in vehicle sales. This decline continued in 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which caused several vehicle and component manufacturing facilities to shut down temporarily. This is hindering the growth of the market studied.



However, with the gradual removal of lockdowns in several countries, the demand for vehicles has slightly increased. Also, with the growing number of e-commerce activities, the demand for commercial vehicles has increased. Many countries are reopening their international borders, and there has been an increase in freight and logistics activities. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for automobiles, thereby supporting the growth of the automotive power steering motor market.



Among regions, Asia-Pacific region anticipated to dominate the automotive power steering motor market. The Asia-Pacific power steering motor market is primarily driven by growing vehicle production and sales, rapid electrification of vehicles, rising stringency of emission norms, and increasing disposable income of consumers, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for vehicle sales, owing to growing preference for safety and comfort.



Key Market Trends



Passenger Car Segment Expected to Lead the Market



The use of power steering in passenger cars is growing rapidly, owing to its numerous advantages, such as the lack of hoses or fluids in the entire steering system. Some of the major drivers fueling market growth include the increased adoption of EPS in modern vehicles and the increased penetration of steer-by-wire technology. The demand for power steering is expected to rise as the overall demand for passenger vehicles increases.



In 2020, the global car sales were around 63.8 million, which in 2019 were 74.9 million, due to COVID-19, which impacted the economic activities all around the world, and strict lockdowns were enforced in several countries to contain the spread of virus. This is one of the major reasons for less sales of cars during 2020.



Though COVID-19 impacted the sales of passenger cars, owing to short-term restrictions on production and manufacturing facilities, the market started gaining its momentum as economic activities resumed worldwide. Currently, China is the largest consumer of automotive power steering systems, with about one-third of the global passenger cars sales in the country.



Furthermore, with the growing focus on safety and comfort, the manufacturers are now focusing on incorporating EPS technology in the entry-level segment cars, in turn, propelling the demand for power steering motors in passenger cars.



Asia-Pacific Region Likely to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



Asia-Pacific power steering market is primarily driven by growing vehicle production and sales . To meet government safety standards and emission norms, technological advancements are being made to APS motors. As the EPS demand is growing in the region, OEMs and Vehicle manufacturers are launching new vehicles with EPS and forming alliances to enlarge their market share. For instance,



In 2019, NSK Ltd. entered a joint venture with Rane Group to form Rane NSK Steering Systems Pvt. Ltd. (RNSS). This joint venture company established a production base for electric power steering systems in Gujarat, India.



The growth in the adoption of electric vehicles is expected to offer several revenue generation opportunities for players offering power steering motors to OEMs across Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, increase in demand for vehicles, especially commercial vehicles, is encouraging OEMs to establish their presence across the region. For instance,



In September 2021, Volvo Trucks acquired the JMC Heavy Duty Vehicle Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of Jiangling Motors Co. Ltd, which includes manufacturing sites in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. The company is planning to produce its new heavy-duty trucks such as Volvo FH, Volvo FM, and Volvo FMX for domestic customers by the end of 2022.



Based on such developments, Asia-pacific region expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Automotive Power Steering Motor Market is a moderately consolidated market with existing market players holding the most significant shares and with new players entering the market. To have the edge over its competitor’s companies are making joint ventures, partnerships, launching new products with advanced technology. For instance,



China’s SAIC announced a strategic partnership with ZTE and DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems Co. Ltd in Oct 2021, to develop automotive operating systems. SAIC has set up a team to provide solutions for intelligent connected vehicles. Consequently, intelligent electric-powered steering systems will be mass-produced later, after complete product and technology research.

Nexteer Automotive announced the production of a Single Pinion Assist Electric Power Steering system (SEPS), in August 2019. This is expected to aid the A_C segment vehicles for Nexteer customers like BMW and PSA. The hardware and software integration of this system enables ADAS features, like lane keeping, park assist, active return to center, traffic jam assist and more.



Some of the key players in the market are Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsuba Corporation, Showa Corporation, JTEKT Corporation and Others.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187429/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________