Latin America MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) Directory 2021 Featuring 96+ Operators from Over 8 Countries

The directory is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted & dependable go-to resource for gaining backdoor access to influential decision-makers holding key positions within MVNO businesses all over Latin America.

Over the last 14 years since its launch, this flagship product has successfully helped hundreds of telecom businesses establish relationships with MVNOs. Businesses use the MVNO directory for a variety of purposes; business development, sales & marketing, B2B networking, event invitations, and largely as a critical addition to (their) resource library to ascertain speedy access to the whole MVNO industry on fingertips, for example.

Latin America MVNO Directory is carved out as a niche product that specifically helps 'service providers to mobile virtual operators' obtain and gain new business.

Featuring important operator business info to contacts of key executives holding influential roles, Directory offers the following information for any mobile operator business across Latin America:

Operator Details - Registered Name, Brand, Region, About

Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information

Business Details - Network portfolio, Subscribers, Network Penetration, MVNO Type, Technologies offered, Contact Details.

Online presence - website/URL

CXO/Management/Decision-Makers/Influencer contacts

Formats Available - PDF & Excel

What's special about the 2021-2022 edition:

Latin America coverage includes: 96+ Operators from over 8 countries

100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR, Latin American Laws compliant

480+ CXO/Management/Decision-making contacts: Up to 300% more contacts than previous (2021) edition

Available in PDF & Excel: New user-friendly PDF & XLS designs

First time with detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered: Giving a clear and precise understanding of the Latin American telecom market to corporates.

